Accessing 3 hidden containers from one outside container

HTML & CSS
#1

Would I be able to go in and out from an outside container that has 3 buttons in it?

https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/3/

3 buttons that aren’t exit buttons.

Each exit button would need to exit out to the button-container, hiding the container it left.

bc1 unhiding .container1
bc2 unhiding container2
bc3 unhiding container3

 <div class="button-container">
<button class="bc1" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button>
</div>

At this code here I was able to get into each page: https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/4/

When I click on button 2 or 3 play button from container 1 is appearing inside them.

  </div>
</div>

#2

I fixed it: https://jsfiddle.net/3ojnsxd2/

(function showContainer() {

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function exitButtonHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container3");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
    hide(cover);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".bc3");
  cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();


(function showContainer() {

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function exitButtonHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
    hide(cover);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".bc2");
  cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();

(function showContainer() {

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function exitButtonHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container1");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
    hide(cover);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".bc1");
  cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();