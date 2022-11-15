Accessing 3 hidden containers from one outside container

Would I be able to go in and out from an outside container that has 3 buttons in it?

https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/3/

3 buttons that aren’t exit buttons.

Each exit button would need to exit out to the button-container, hiding the container it left.

bc1 unhiding .container1

bc2 unhiding container2

bc3 unhiding container3

<div class="button-container"> <button class="bc1" type="button"></button> <button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button> <button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button> </div>

At this code here I was able to get into each page: https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/4/

When I click on button 2 or 3 play button from container 1 is appearing inside them.