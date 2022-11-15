Accessing 3 hidden containers from one outside container

asasass
#1
Would I be able to go in and out from an outside container that has 3 buttons in it?
https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/3/
3 buttons that aren’t exit buttons.
Each exit button would need to exit out to the button-container, hiding the container it left.
bc1 unhiding .container1
bc2 unhiding container2
bc3 unhiding container3
<div class="button-container">
<button class="bc1" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button>
</div>
At this code here I was able to get into each page: https://jsfiddle.net/cy2jk9t6/4/
When I click on button 2 or 3 play button from container 1 is appearing inside them.
</div>
</div>
<div class="button-container">
<button class="bc1" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc2" type="button"></button>
<button class="bc1 bc3" type="button"></button>
</div>
#2
I fixed it: https://jsfiddle.net/3ojnsxd2/
(function showContainer() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function exitButtonHandler() {
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container3");
show(thewrap);
const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".bc3");
cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();
(function showContainer() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function exitButtonHandler() {
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
show(thewrap);
const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".bc2");
cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();
(function showContainer() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function exitButtonHandler() {
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container1");
show(thewrap);
const cover = document.querySelector(".button-container");
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".bc1");
cover.addEventListener("click", exitButtonHandler);
})();