Accessibility Score Google Lighthouse

I just registered and I’d like to introduce myself: My name is Peter.

I’m currently involved in building websites and naturally aiming to achieve scores between 95 and 100% on Google Lighthouse Report. Unfortunately, I’m encountering an issue with accessibility stating “Links do not have a discernible name”. It seems to be related to the icons that redirect to emails. Can anyone help me with how to fix this? Or do you think I should just delete the links or icons completely :D? I hope this is the right category for this query. If anyone is interested in taking a look, here is a link to the website: https://webdesign-duesseldorf.net/

Please don´t be too harsh as this is my first site. But feedback about the design is also welcome

Thank you very much.