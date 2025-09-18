Accessibility: Looking for Honest Feedback

Hi everyone,

Over the past weeks I’ve been working on improving the accessibility of my own website. After several rounds of testing and fixes, I’d estimate that most issues are resolved, but as we all know, when you test your own work, it’s easy to miss certain barriers. That’s why I’d love to hear some fresh eyes from this community.

Key improvements so far:

Addressed color contrast gaps following WCAG 2.2

Enhanced keyboard navigation and visible focus states

Refined heading levels for clearer structure

Verified zoom and reflow on small screens

Ran VoiceOver tests for screen reader compatibility

I’d really value any feedback from you:

Do you notice accessibility gaps that might still be present?

Are there improvements that could make it easier for assistive tech users?

Any areas I may not have considered at all?

If you’re open to it, you can find more details here: my WCAG accessibility journey.

Any critique, the tougher, the better, is more than welcome. This is an opportunity to learn and keep raising the bar in real-world accessibility.

Thanks a lot for taking the time