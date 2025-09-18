Accessibility: Looking for Honest Feedback

Accessibility
Hi everyone,

Over the past weeks I’ve been working on improving the accessibility of my own website. After several rounds of testing and fixes, I’d estimate that most issues are resolved, but as we all know, when you test your own work, it’s easy to miss certain barriers. That’s why I’d love to hear some fresh eyes from this community.

Key improvements so far:

  • Addressed color contrast gaps following WCAG 2.2

  • Enhanced keyboard navigation and visible focus states

  • Refined heading levels for clearer structure

  • Verified zoom and reflow on small screens

  • Ran VoiceOver tests for screen reader compatibility

I’d really value any feedback from you:

  • Do you notice accessibility gaps that might still be present?

  • Are there improvements that could make it easier for assistive tech users?

  • Any areas I may not have considered at all?

If you’re open to it, you can find more details here: my WCAG accessibility journey.

Any critique, the tougher, the better, is more than welcome. This is an opportunity to learn and keep raising the bar in real-world accessibility.

Thanks a lot for taking the time

It’s great that you are giving consideration to accessibility.

Your main navigation does still need some work. When hitting enter on a dropdown menu item I would expect it to expand the sub menu, and shift focus to the first menu item of that sub menu. Likewise when hitting escape I would expect it to close the submenu and shift focus to the the parent menu button.

The cursor keys don’t seem to be implemented fully and skip over menu items.

On mobile the nested sub menu is off screen (red border)

image
image785×369 11.3 KB

edit: On a second visit it appears to work, so is a bit hit and miss.

image
image641×468 15.8 KB

Here is an example of a functional accessible menu with keyboard navigation

And info on expected keyboard behaviour.
https://www.w3.org/WAI/ARIA/apg/patterns/menubar/

You can test your site’s accessibility to some extent using

