Access to all childs from a div?

Hello!
I would like to know if it’s possible to do this:
I have this
<div id="father">
<div id="firstchild">
<div class="group-item entry-2"></div>
<div class="group-item entry-3"></div>
<div class="group-item entry-4"></div>
</div>
</div>
I would like to change the div class of all the childs inside firstchild (but I don’t know how many of them could be there (because those are generated dynamically, so maybe there will be 2 or 30).
It’s possible to do something like this?
I have tried this:
var firstc = document.getElementById('firstchild');
firstc.children.classList.add("slide");
and this:
var matches = document.querySelectorAll('group-item entry-');
matches.classList.add("slide");
But it didn’t work…
What I’m doing wrong?
Thanks.