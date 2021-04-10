Access to all childs from a div?

JavaScript
#1

Hello!

I would like to know if it’s possible to do this:

I have this

<div id="father">
     <div id="firstchild">
            <div class="group-item entry-2"><div>
            <div class="group-item entry-3"><div>
            <div class="group-item entry-4"><div>
      </div>
</div>

I would like to change the div class of all the childs inside firstchild (but I don’t know how many of them could be there (because those are generated dynamically, so maybe there will be 2 or 30).

It’s possible to do something like this?

I have tried this:

var firstc = document.getElementById('firstchild');
firstc.children.classList.add("slide");

and this:

var matches = document.querySelectorAll('group-item entry-');
matches.classList.add("slide");

But it didn’t work…
What I’m doing wrong?

Thanks.