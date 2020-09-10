Access denied error to database from my website when i try to register a user

This isnt REPLACING your $db definition. It should come after it.
s’what i get for trying to do it all in one line for ease of cleanup I guess.
$res1 = mysqli_query($db,"SELECT USER(),CURRENT_USER();");
var_dump(mysqli_fetch_all($res1));
This isnt REPLACING your $db definition. It should come after it.
s’what i get for trying to do it all in one line for ease of cleanup I guess.
$res1 = mysqli_query($db,"SELECT USER(),CURRENT_USER();");
var_dump(mysqli_fetch_all($res1));
do i enter my database user name in the SELECT_USER or CURRENT_USER?
i get on error on page. This page isn’t working
www.playkenyamusic.com is currently unable to handle this request.
HTTP ERROR 500
Neither. You… put the words that i typed into your code. Underneath the line that starts $db =
like this, see below
<?php
session_start();
// variable declaration
$username = "";
$email = "";
$errors = array();
$_SESSION['success'] = "";
// connect to database
$db = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'XXXXX', 'XXXX', 'djboziah_registration');
$res1 = mysqli_query($db,"SELECT USER(),CURRENT_USER();");
var_dump(mysqli_fetch_all($res1));
// REGISTER USER
if (isset($_POST['reg_user'])) {
// receive all input values from the form
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$email = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['email']);
$password_1 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_1']);
$password_2 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_2']);
// form validation: ensure that the form is correctly filled
if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is required"); }
if (empty($email)) { array_push($errors, "Email is required"); }
if (empty($password_1)) { array_push($errors, "Password is required"); }
if ($password_1 != $password_2) {
array_push($errors, "The two passwords do not match");
}
// register user if there are no errors in the form
if (count($errors) == 0) {
$password = md5($password_1);//encrypt the password before saving in the database
$query = "INSERT INTO users (username, email, password)
VALUES('$username', '$email', '$password')";
mysqli_query($db, $query);
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
$_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in";
header('location:index.php');
}
}
// ...
// LOGIN USER
if (isset($_POST['login_user'])) {
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']);
if (empty($username)) {
array_push($errors, "Username is required");
}
if (empty($password)) {
array_push($errors, "Password is required");
}
if (count($errors) == 0) {
$password = md5($password);
$query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username='$username' AND password='$password'";
$results = mysqli_query($db, $query);
if (mysqli_num_rows($results) == 1) {
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
$_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in";
header('location:index.php');
}else {
array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination");
}
}
}
?>
Yup. Just like that. It should dump an array onto the screen when you visit the page.
This is what i get
www.playkenyamusic.com is currently unable to handle this request.
HTTP ERROR 500
It’s… possible your database engine is locking you out of those functions, which is annoying, because it doesnt let you verify that you’re connected as the user you think you are.
At this point, if you’re 100% sure you’ve spelt everything correctly, remove the two lines i gave you, and put a ticket into HostGator support saying your code isnt letting you have access to your own database.
I have 2 tickets with them and they have yet to respond back. They took me in circles before they opened the tickets.
The code a gave you works successfully on my local xampp server. Registers the users successfully in the database.
Yeah. There’s nothing wrong with the code (per-se. We could go into prepared statements…), it’s failing because the database connection hasn’t got the permissions you think it should.
and hostgator cant seem to figure that out.Maybe i should try another hosting
After many failed attempts going in circles with hostgator support, explaining over and over again the issues for them to come back with same reference that they couldn’t replicate the error and my database was empty(offcourse it would be empty if no data is being written to it), i decided to create a new database with different name and different password, IT WORKED! i suspect maybe the database name i used is the issue.
@m_hutley What code should i add and where to display username of a logged in user? Thank you.
Well you’ve written the username to the session. So on any page you’ve 'start’ed (really ‘start or continue’) the session on, you can simply
echo $_SESSION['username']
@m_hutley is this the right place to put the echo session code, see below code from my login.php code…
<?php if (isset($_SESSION['username'])) : ?>
<p>Welcome <strong><?php echo $_SESSION['username']; ?></strong></p>
<?php echo $_SESSION['username'] ?>
<p> <a href="index.html" style="color: red;">logout</a> </p>
<?php endif ?>
Well other than the fact that you’re doing it twice, you mean?
Where is that code? We can’t say if it’s in the right place as you haven’t shown it in context.
PS - it’s getting a bit difficult discussing this point in two separate threads.
The issue is fixed. Created a new database with new new user and password and it started working.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.