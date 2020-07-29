Access database and use the data in Javascript

Hi all,

I have been learning Javascript and am creating a simple game, but now I want to start using data from a database table but after research, I’m confused about how to go about it. To make things easier to understand:

I have a simple game where a random sentence from a song is displayed together with three buttons showing artist’s names. The user then can click one of the buttons to see if they are correct or not.

I can do this in Javascript using variables and arrays but the whole script is ‘self-contained’ (everything is set up in the script).

What I would like to do is pull the information from a table in the database allowing for many, many more songs/artists and use this data in the script, but I don’t know how to get the information from the database and use that information in Javascript.

I know how to retrieve and manipulate the data using PDO and PHP but I don’t know how to do the same with Javascript.

I have read that accessing the database directly using Javascript is a big no-no due to security issues so I’m guessing that I would need to retrieve the information using PHP and then passing the variables over?

How is this done? What is the best method for doing this?

TIA