Abstract PDO database class or not?

Am going over some tutorials and I see one using Abstract Database and another does not.

Does it matter which way I go? The tutorials are about creating an MVC frameworks from scratch.

I’m sure plenty of people will have an opinion on the matter.

Personally, I use PDO for everything, just for consistency. I don’t abstract beyond that, but it’s just helpful to me to not have to memorize different functions for different databases, and let the abstraction layer handle that.

