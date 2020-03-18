Abstract PDO database class or not?

Am going over some tutorials and I see one using Abstract Database and another does not.
Does it matter which way I go? The tutorials are about creating an MVC frameworks from scratch.
I’m sure plenty of people will have an opinion on the matter.
Personally, I use PDO for everything, just for consistency. I don’t abstract beyond that, but it’s just helpful to me to not have to memorize different functions for different databases, and let the abstraction layer handle that.
