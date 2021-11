White_horse: White_horse: Can it be achieved without nesting the positioned elements inside an extra container?

Yes it can be achieved but will require magic number fixes and non semantic html. Why the limitation on the html unless you are just playing around?

In Sam’s example above to you would need to add a top position to all the sub items in order to line them up under each other,. It may be simpler if you have more than a few items instead to just limit the height of the div and then all the elements below will overflow as though they were absolutely placed without actually needing to place them absolutely.

e.g.

div { height: 1.5rem; background: red; line-height: 1.5rem; } span { display: block; } span.sub { color: blue; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);

}

That requires only one magic number fix in the height added to the div. Where possible magic numbers should be avoided.