Hi there,

I have the following red square background image:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/L3wafdj1/1/

When I resize to small screens, it is pushing my mobile nav/icon like this (the grey line should go to the right which it does when larger, so the :after element is pushing it):

Is there a way to stop this happening? I know I can use overflow-x: hidden , but wondered if there is another way?

Thanks