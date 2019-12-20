About to reduce Datatable loading time

Hi,
I m using Bootstrap Template’s Datatable functionality for showing records in Grid View but when i come on page because of 2000 records it is taking load. Since Datatable load all data from database at one time and then create pagination. So, can we load only first 10 records when page opens and then on click of pagination index relevant 10 records. Plz tell me where can i make changes to do this???
Attached is Grid View pics which contains almost 2000 records so it takes loading even on single action on this page. Plz help.
* image edited in