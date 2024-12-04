About sending emails

I did use port 465 instead of 2525, but it gives me this error: 2024-12-04 10:39:58 Connection: opening to ssl://live.smtp.mailtrap.io:465, timeout=300, options=array()
2024-12-04 10:39:59 Connection: opened
2024-12-04 10:39:59 SERVER → CLIENT: 220 send.smtp.mailtrap.io ESMTP
2024-12-04 10:39:59 CLIENT → SERVER: EHLO localhost
2024-12-04 10:39:59 SERVER → CLIENT: 250-send.smtp.mailtrap.io250-PIPELINING250-SIZE 31457280250-AUTH LOGIN PLAIN250-ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES250 8BITMIME
2024-12-04 10:39:59 CLIENT → SERVER: AUTH LOGIN
2024-12-04 10:39:59 SERVER → CLIENT: 334 VXNlcm5hbWU6
2024-12-04 10:39:59 CLIENT → SERVER: [credentials hidden]
2024-12-04 10:39:59 SERVER → CLIENT: 334 UGFzc3dvcmQ6
2024-12-04 10:39:59 CLIENT → SERVER: [credentials hidden]
2024-12-04 10:40:00 SERVER → CLIENT: 535 5.7.8 Authentication failed
2024-12-04 10:40:00 SMTP ERROR: Password command failed: 535 5.7.8 Authentication failed
SMTP Error: Could not authenticate.
2024-12-04 10:40:00 CLIENT → SERVER: QUIT
2024-12-04 10:40:00 SERVER → CLIENT: 221 2.0.0 Bye
2024-12-04 10:40:00 Connection: closed
SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting
NOT SENT
Well that’s not the server it told you to use, is it?
Every time you post here, you’ve changed the server name for some reason. You have a configuration setup in post #22. Stick with that, make that work, then modify the settings for a different server if you want to use a different server.
You say that I should stick with this one:
I mean with these settings and make it work.
And about server which server do you recommend me to use
The one in the screenshot you just posted.
I… suggest you try reading it.
In the image it shows for Auth these values:
PLAIN, LOGIN and CRAM-MD5. Should I use them or use ‘true’ in there, and what about TLS.
I used things that are being shown in the screenshot, and now it gives me this error: 2024-12-04 14:06:02 SMTP ERROR: Failed to connect to server: (0)
SMTP connect() failed. https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer/wiki/Troubleshooting
NOT SENT
Use the exact values as displayed in the screenshot. The only things you should add would be a Debug level, send it from the inbox address you set up with mailtrap, send it to the same inbox address, give it a subject and a body, and send it.
If that is the case, open an email with mailtrap support, tell them your configuration as supplied by the website, and ask them why the server isnt answering.
ok so now do I need to use the other values in there I mean the AUTH one and the TLS one I think I do not need them. What so you think