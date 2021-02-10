About Reddit traffic

Reddit probably isn’t the best place to promote your site (unless you are paying for advertising), let me explain why:

Let me first note that it is very rare that users follow each other on Reddit. (issue #1 for brands)

Issue #2 is that Reddit is a bit different from most social medias in the sense that users follow “subreddits”, not other users. Subreddits are collections of posts related to a topic, for example, r/pics is a subreddit for pictures. Unless you can build a subreddit related to your site (possible discussion of your site), getting “inorganic” traffic from reddit is tricky.

Unless you really know what you are doing, stick to other social media platforms to promote.