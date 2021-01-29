About quora traffic on the blog or website

Do you have interesting and worthwhile contributions to make on Quora? Then go ahead and join in. Or will you just be posting for the sake of posting, in the mistaken belief that it will magically attract traffic to your site? In that case, don’t bother.

If you post genuinely original and useful content - on Quora or anywhere else - people will like it and want to read more that you have written. They may choose to visit your site to find out more. If your posts are uninteresting, or made just for the sake of posting, nobody will care and you’ll just be ignored.

Have you taken time to visit any other member’s profile here on the forum? If so, what made you do it? Was it because they had posted something interesting or helpful and you wanted to know more about them? Can you post content on Quora which will make others feel the same way about you?