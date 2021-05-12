About domain under mailchimp

Hello,

To create a new signup form under mailchimp dashboard I got a message like:

To set up your signup form, verify you have access to an email address at mysite_pages.com.

mysite_pages.com - that is domain I entered during registration, nowI need to modify it.

Where can I change it? I searched it under https://us7.admin.mailchimp.com/account/details/

but did not find…

also during registration I registered myself with public email service, like

myaccount@public-email-service.com, but I want to install my application on live server under

other domain, like my-apps.de, which I created using service https://my.freenom.com

I wonder is that a problem that my register email and application domain are under different domain.

How can I fix it?

Now I have mailchimp free account which has only 1 Seat - I want to upgrade it later when my site is ready to run.

Thanks!