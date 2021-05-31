About Docker and PHP

I don’t see that you have offered significant evidence to say this. Just considering a development environment, exactly what makes sense about using Docker?
I’ve got everything working for many simple and complex development websites, using the basic tools, such as Apache. A random example is a development and test site for a variant of JSON (with over 100 tests that run automatically).
You haven’t actually said what Docker does, other than offer “containers”. What can I do on my development server only, using Docker, than I cannot currently do?
Why should creating a new web app, which I can currently do in under a minute by creating a folder containing a PHP file, all within my text editor (and from there I copy reusable functions from my library to flesh it out), use Docker? Just on on my development server only, how will Docker make my development easier, and not, in fact, more difficult?
Will Docker make execution faster than entering “http://localhost/Web/my-app” into my browser? Will it speed up my editing? My debugging? My documentation? Anything at all?
PS: In this posting, I’m ignoring the fact that Docker may not be compatible with my production server, which uses cPanel, treating that issue as separate, and still waiting for someone with both cPanel and Docker experience.