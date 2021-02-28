About Docker and PHP

I thought I’d test the disk space and memory usage.
I’m doing this in Linux because Docker doesn’t work inside VirtualBox Windows for me because VirtualBox doesn’t support nested virtualization on my CPU.
Methodology:
- I installed Ubuntu 20.10 inside VirtualBox and ran a system update
- I took a snapshot directly after install
- I ran
du -hand
free -hto get baseline readings for disk usage and memory usage
- I installed XAMPP, rebooted, started it and ran
du -hand
free -h. Note I rand the MySQL server for a fair test, I did not start the FTP server
- I restored the original snapshot to remove XAMPP and return to the original state
- I installed docker, rebooted, and ran the docker-compose.yml from my tutorial, then took readings from
duand
free
Results:
- Baseline readings after a fresh install with neither XAMPP or Docker installed and running
df -h: 6.5gb used
free -h:
used: 912m
- After installing XAMPP 8.0.2 (Linux)
After having to goole the install location I could not get the GUI panel to work. It doesn’t install a .desktop entry for me to click on, it looks like I need to run:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp panel
But nothing happens when I do that. I had to use
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp start and then manually stop the ProFTPD server:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp stopftp
“XAMPP is easier” apparently. This is a common problem that’s existed for years: https://askubuntu.com/questions/890818/ubuntu-16-04-how-to-start-xampp-control-panel
It looks like I need to install a few python packages to make it work, and didn’t want to screw with the test by installing extra stuff.
This meant the test was run without the GUI so if that’s what’s making it “easier” that point is moot.
df -h: 7.6gb used
XAMPP requires 1.1gb disk usage
free -h:
969mb
- Docker
df -h: 7.2gb used
Docker requires 700mb space
free -h:
998mb
So docker saves 400mb disk space compared to XAMPP and has a ~30mb overhead for the docker daemon.
If I was able to run the GUI XAMPP manager I’ve no doubt that they’d be about equal on memory footprint.