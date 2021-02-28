About Docker and PHP

I am reminded of Dr Seuss’ Green eggs and ham.

You are making speculative assertions for reasons to dismiss docker entirely without ever even trying it for yourself. You’ve started off with the premise that your current solution is better than everything else available and are then trying to shoot down alternatives rather than comparing the benefits of them on an even footing.

You seem to have an emotional attachment to whatever it is you’re currently using and are looking for reasons to avoid even looking into alternatives, I have no idea why you are so against even trying an alternative before forming an opinion. despite me asking on several occasions you are completely unable to provide any reason for using your preferred package over docker.

I urge you to consider looking at it from a blank slate. What are the pros/cons of each environment? You currently cannot accurately answer that question because you have a lot of experience with one and zero of the other. You are comparing something you are very familiar with to something you have zero understanding of, of course docker looks more complicated. In the same way that upgrading Windows from 7 to 10 feels odd at first.

You are determined not to like docker without ever trying it for yourself. There’s not really much else I can add other than it’s not worth continuing this discussion until you’ve tried it on a real project because at the moment you are blindly asking questions in a futile attempt to find a “gotcha” answer that gives you an “Aha! I knew docker was bad” moment.

This is not a sensible way to approach software development tools, or anything really.

I have complete control over my environment. Perhaps you can be more specific?

You haven’t said exactly what package you are using (XAMPP, WampServer, etc) but try swapping out Apache for NGINX or MySQL for Postgres. Try setting up MongoDB.

Oh, I doubt that! All I have to do is copy the DLL file into the .ext folder and remove the comment slashes from one line in the PHP.ini file. How do you install an extension in Docker?

Again, you are demonstrating your bias. You think something is “simple” because it’s a process you are familiar with. Consider it from a blank slate:

On XAMPP you have to:

Find the extension website Find the download link for your operating system Download the zip file Find the folder where PHP extensions are installed Extract the zip file Find the php.ini file (which is not in the same place as your php code) Find the relevant block Add the extension line restart the server

On Docker