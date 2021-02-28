About Docker and PHP

why not?
I thought I’d test the disk space and memory usage.
I’m doing this in Linux because Docker doesn’t work inside VirtualBox Windows for me because VirtualBox doesn’t support nested virtualization on my CPU.
Methodology:
- I installed Ubuntu 20.10 inside VirtualBox and ran a system update
- I took a snapshot directly after install
- I ran
du -hand
free -hto get baseline readings for disk usage and memory usage
- I installed XAMPP, rebooted, started it and ran
du -hand
free -h. Note I rand the MySQL server for a fair test, I did not start the FTP server
- I restored the original snapshot to remove XAMPP and return to the original state
- I installed docker, rebooted, and ran the docker-compose.yml from my tutorial, then took readings from
duand
free
Results:
- Baseline readings after a fresh install with neither XAMPP or Docker installed and running
df -h: 6.5gb used
free -h:
used: 912m
- After installing XAMPP 8.0.2 (Linux)
After having to goole the install location I could not get the GUI panel to work. It doesn’t install a .desktop entry for me to click on, it looks like I need to run:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp panel
But nothing happens when I do that. I had to use
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp start and then manually stop the ProFTPD server:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp stopftp
“XAMPP is easier” apparently. This is a common problem that’s existed for years: https://askubuntu.com/questions/890818/ubuntu-16-04-how-to-start-xampp-control-panel
It looks like I need to install a few python packages to make it work, and didn’t want to screw with the test by installing extra stuff.
This meant the test was run without the GUI so if that’s what’s making it “easier” that point is moot.
df -h: 7.6gb used
XAMPP requires 1.1gb disk usage
free -h:
969mb
- Docker
df -h: 7.2gb used
Docker requires 700mb space
free -h:
998mb
So docker saves 400mb disk space compared to XAMPP and has a ~30mb overhead for the docker daemon.
If I was able to run the GUI XAMPP manager I’ve no doubt that they’d be about equal on memory footprint.
Compared to the cost of software engineers, hardware costs are extremely low. If you’re worried about using a few MB more or less you’re not operating at a scale where any of this matters and are probably fine using *AMP.
In my opinion Docker is most suitable for non-predictable workloads where additional resources can be added quickly to handle a spike and load, and then scale down again when it isn’t needed anymore, thus saving costs over having a fixed number of VMs running all the time. Docker is really really good for this scenario. In my book this is also pretty much the only scenario where I’d consider Docker.
In essence, I think Docker (and the overarching tooling like Kubernetes etc) are solving problems most people don’t have.
I do like that Docker appears be a driving force toward Twelve-Factor Apps, which I’m a big proponent of.
Yeah, we were talking about using it as a development environment on a local machine. If it was a few GB of memory difference then there would be some point, I wanted to show that it’s not really going to matter at all.
While I’d agree that Kubernetes is pointless if you only have one server, Docker isn’t even for a single small site, I listed the reasons in the article and throughout this post. You’ll need to run a development environment on your machine, and docker is the most sensible way to do that.
I don’t see that you have offered significant evidence to say this. Just considering a development environment, exactly what makes sense about using Docker?
I’ve got everything working for many simple and complex development websites, using the basic tools, such as Apache. A random example is a development and test site for a variant of JSON (with over 100 tests that run automatically).
You haven’t actually said what Docker does, other than offer “containers”. What can I do on my development server only, using Docker, than I cannot currently do?
Why should creating a new web app, which I can currently do in under a minute by creating a folder containing a PHP file, all within my text editor (and from there I copy reusable functions from my library to flesh it out), use Docker? Just on on my development server only, how will Docker make my development easier, and not, in fact, more difficult?
Will Docker make execution faster than entering “http://localhost/Web/my-app” into my browser? Will it speed up my editing? My debugging? My documentation? Anything at all?
PS: In this posting, I’m ignoring the fact that Docker may not be compatible with my production server, which uses cPanel, treating that issue as separate, and still waiting for someone with both cPanel and Docker experience.
From my list above:
Allows you to very quickly and easily swap out software versions (e.g. use a newer or older php version or replace MySQL with MariaDB
The user does not need local root/admin permissions to run the server
Gives you control over exactly how the environment is set up
Installing PHP extensions is much easier
Some PHP extensions are not available on windows
Changes to server config are tracked alongside the code itself
A rogue PHP script cannot access anything outside the container it is running in
You can run different sites each with their own server/php versions
Other things that you want to do on the development machine (cronjobs, etc) can be configured in the same place
But, 99% of the time you’ve developing a website you’ll be uploading the website to a real server, at which point the rest apply.
For that it’s the same (other than managing multiple websites on the same development machine is easier with docker).
Again, you keep throwing out “more difficult” with zero evidence (and you’re talking about something you’ve never even used…). You are coming at this with significant bias.
You’re comparing the “ease of use” of something you are familiar with and been using for years to something you’ve never tried. Having used both, I can tell you that docker is no more difficult, and for anything outside the default xampp config, easier.
Please answer me this, in what way is XAMPP/WAMP better than docker? Because if there are no “pros” in the WAMP column and even a tiny “pro” in the Docker column then docker is the clear choice. In reality, there are many advantages of docker so the choice is simple.
@rpkamp
Many thanks for the lucid explanation; it has clarified my doubts about using Docker.
All articles I have read make me feel guilty as though I’m missing out and should be using Docker regardless!
I’m now relieved to know that as long as the localhost and VPS are up to date and have at least ten percent spare capacity then I can happily manage without the additional overhead.
This is feeling like a language X is better than Y discussion. While it might feel at times that whatever solution is used is superior, it is not the case, as there are always use cases for the other solution as well.
Docker is a good system, especially if you run microservices. But at the same time, WHM is also a good system, sure it adds significantly more overhead than Docker, this is the cost that you pay to get a much easier system to manage.
Most people that want to host a website, have no idea how to install a server from scratch, nor do they care to learn it. Instead, they utilize systems like WHM, Plesk, etc. that allow you to host a website, set up email addresses, etc. in a few clicks.
In today’s world, for most websites/systems, the hardware is the cheap part of the equation. The expensive part is time.
That is not exactly correct, a more accurate statement would be “a rouge PHP script cannot access anything else than the container has been configured to access”.
I.e. if your PHP utilizes MySQL, then the rogue script will be able to access it, even if it is not located in that container. Same with storage etc.
If the user is on Windows, it is easier to set up than docker. They will also find more resources explaining how to set up that as a test environment, making it right now the default choice for most new web developers.
Now, I do not mean that XAMPP/WAMP is better than Docker, or the other way around. I just stated why XAMPP/WAMP has a higher user base.
That something is a “default choice” is not really a reason to use it. If that were true we’d all still be using IE6 because it had a 96% market share. Back in the day there were plenty of people pointing at the advantages of Firefox and until people did nobody would make the switch.
XAMPP/WAMP have a higher market share because they’re been around a lot longer and a lot of older books and tutorials use it. They’re IE6: “I’ll stick with it because it was there at the start and I’m used to it”.
Any pretense of “simpler” also quickly goes out the window as soon as you want to update the php version you’re running, host more than one website or or want to install a php extension or deploy the website. And even a base config, running docker-compose up is not really any harder than clicking a button, and like xampp you can just download someone else’s server config and use that. You don’t need to know anything about how the server is set up to use docker but if you do, the files you need (and only the files you need, no other clutter) are right there in the same directory as your code.
I only have to update my basic tool versions, such as MySQL or Apache, once every three years. I don’t mind an hour of editing/bug fixing that rarely.
I don’t need any permissions to run software under Windows, since I own the entire system (this is my development server).
I have complete control over my environment. Perhaps you can be more specific?
Oh, I doubt that! All I have to do is copy the DLL file into the .ext folder and remove the comment slashes from one line in the PHP.ini file. How do you install an extension in Docker?
I have never encountered this in all my years of developing websites and apps.
I am only one person, not a team. I don’t have to litter my code with server config notes. Besides, there wouldn’t be any. I can only recall two code examples that I wrote that required describing that a PHP extension was needed for them, in all my years of programming.
The only rogue scripts I have ever written or run went into infinite loops, which in PHP is usually harmless. I use base URL restrictions to prevent wild access into my file system, but such access has never happened.
I would never want to do that, and I never have. I pride myself on using standard software in standard versions, so all my software runs on one version. Apache version 2.4 has not changed significantly for many years, and I do not use the fancy PHP language changes of Version 8. I don’t need them.
I like my configurations to be separate, associated with the appropriate software. For example, in my new website building system, I have a JSON production configuration and a JSON development configuration file for each website. That is the appropriate kind of configuration, not something like the Windows Registry, which keeps growing in size and in small bugs as time goes on.
Okay, you can separately explain to me, as you would to a child, exactly how Docker helps me with production websites. Note that, so far, not one of your supposed benefits applies for my development work.
Laragon is a lot easier to change PHP versions, extensions and SSL than XAMPP.
I am reminded of Dr Seuss’ Green eggs and ham.
You are making speculative assertions for reasons to dismiss docker entirely without ever even trying it for yourself. You’ve started off with the premise that your current solution is better than everything else available and are then trying to shoot down alternatives rather than comparing the benefits of them on an even footing.
You seem to have an emotional attachment to whatever it is you’re currently using and are looking for reasons to avoid even looking into alternatives, I have no idea why you are so against even trying an alternative before forming an opinion. despite me asking on several occasions you are completely unable to provide any reason for using your preferred package over docker.
I urge you to consider looking at it from a blank slate. What are the pros/cons of each environment? You currently cannot accurately answer that question because you have a lot of experience with one and zero of the other. You are comparing something you are very familiar with to something you have zero understanding of, of course docker looks more complicated. In the same way that upgrading Windows from 7 to 10 feels odd at first.
You are determined not to like docker without ever trying it for yourself. There’s not really much else I can add other than it’s not worth continuing this discussion until you’ve tried it on a real project because at the moment you are blindly asking questions in a futile attempt to find a “gotcha” answer that gives you an “Aha! I knew docker was bad” moment.
This is not a sensible way to approach software development tools, or anything really.
I have complete control over my environment. Perhaps you can be more specific?
You haven’t said exactly what package you are using (XAMPP, WampServer, etc) but try swapping out Apache for NGINX or MySQL for Postgres. Try setting up MongoDB.
Oh, I doubt that! All I have to do is copy the DLL file into the .ext folder and remove the comment slashes from one line in the PHP.ini file. How do you install an extension in Docker?
Again, you are demonstrating your bias. You think something is “simple” because it’s a process you are familiar with. Consider it from a blank slate:
On XAMPP you have to:
- Find the extension website
- Find the download link for your operating system
- Download the zip file
- Find the folder where PHP extensions are installed
- Extract the zip file
- Find the php.ini file (which is not in the same place as your php code)
- Find the relevant block
- Add the extension line
- restart the server
On Docker
- Find the Dockerfile (which is in the same place that you are writing your php scripts to)
- Add
RUN docker-php-ext-install [extension-name]
- Restart the server with the
--buildflag.
I can’t! And you know why I can’t? Because in your article, and in this thread, you stay away from any specifics. Even after several days, I still don’t know exactly what Docker actually does, other than offer “containers” without a definition of the term. I have no idea of what unit of software or data goes into a container, how the software must be changed, and what meta-configuration must be done to a Docker container or the Docker daemon/service.
Your enjoyment of generalizations about Docker prevent me from having enough knowledge to compare Docker with WAMP.
And note, again, that not one person in the audience has used Docker with cPanel. Could that just be because it is incompatible? The burden is not on me to show incompatibility, it is on you, the person making the claims, that Docker works just as perfectly as you claim with cPanel, which is responsible for automatically configuring Apache on cPanel servers, which are in the majority on VPS and shared hosting.
The reason I use WAMP, by the way, instead of just the basic software, is that WAMP installs all the software at once, with a convenient little management window to stop, start, and restart component servers. Installing all the software at once, even with version upgrades, is dramatically easier with WAMP, I know, because I’ve done it both ways. Installing PHP on Windows as a standalone procedure was a horror, as it was not clear which files had to be copied and used. Apache 2.2 was only a little better.
Does Docker include Apache, PHP, and MySQL in compatible versions and configurations automatically, like I just described for WAMP? It must, for it to be easier to use as you claim.
I have never claimed that docker works with cPanel… I quickly googled it and noted that there is an extension available that looks like it does what you want. I never even mentioned cPanel because it’s not something I’d ever consider using.
Not true! IE6 was buggy as hell. All it had going for it was the good name of Microsoft, which, by the way, is not so good anymore.
The WAMP-type installation software, on the other hand is not buggy. Its maintainers are willing to fix any bugs that might be reported. This willingness, and adherence to standards, is what makes its software of higher quality than IE6.
It’s an analogy. You are using WAMP because it’s what you are used to. You haven’t provided a reason for using it over docker, you are just familiar with it. Same as people who stuck with IE6.
Every one of your scenarios seems not to apply to me. Why should I switch software in this way? Switching might solve some little design problem in the software but generate new design problems.
Yes, if I often switched my basic software around like this, I would certainly consider trying out Docker. I am already spending way too much time arguing with you instead of getting my real work done.
I am not trying to convince anyone that Docker is bad software, just that it applies only in certain development and server operations scenarios. I want to see your article include something other than a flat recommendation of Docker for everyone using PHP. I want to see a neutral point of view rather than breathless and total devotion, that’s all.
I really need to get back to my work now. Best of luck.
You have missed the point entirely. You made a claim that you are in complete control of your environment but you are not.
Again, I ask you: Why is WAMP/XAMPP/etc better than Docker? Unless you can answer this question, which in your own words “I cant!”, then you have no recommendation for anything else. In the article I mentioned that other approaches exist and I explained why Docker is preferable.
