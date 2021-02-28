About Docker and PHP

TomB: TomB: Allows you to very quickly and easily swap out software versions (e.g. use a newer or older php version or replace MySQL with MariaDB

I only have to update my basic tool versions, such as MySQL or Apache, once every three years. I don’t mind an hour of editing/bug fixing that rarely.

TomB: TomB: The user does not need local root/admin permissions to run the server

I don’t need any permissions to run software under Windows, since I own the entire system (this is my development server).

TomB: TomB: Gives you control over exactly how the environment is set up

I have complete control over my environment. Perhaps you can be more specific?

TomB: TomB: Installing PHP extensions is much easier

Oh, I doubt that! All I have to do is copy the DLL file into the .ext folder and remove the comment slashes from one line in the PHP.ini file. How do you install an extension in Docker?

TomB: TomB: Some PHP extensions are not available on windows

I have never encountered this in all my years of developing websites and apps.

TomB: TomB: Changes to server config are tracked alongside the code itself

I am only one person, not a team. I don’t have to litter my code with server config notes. Besides, there wouldn’t be any. I can only recall two code examples that I wrote that required describing that a PHP extension was needed for them, in all my years of programming.

TomB: TomB: A rogue PHP script cannot access anything outside the container it is running in

The only rogue scripts I have ever written or run went into infinite loops, which in PHP is usually harmless. I use base URL restrictions to prevent wild access into my file system, but such access has never happened.

TomB: TomB: You can run different sites each with their own server/php versions

I would never want to do that, and I never have. I pride myself on using standard software in standard versions, so all my software runs on one version. Apache version 2.4 has not changed significantly for many years, and I do not use the fancy PHP language changes of Version 8. I don’t need them.

TomB: TomB: Other things that you want to do on the development machine (cronjobs, etc) can be configured in the same place

I like my configurations to be separate, associated with the appropriate software. For example, in my new website building system, I have a JSON production configuration and a JSON development configuration file for each website. That is the appropriate kind of configuration, not something like the Windows Registry, which keeps growing in size and in small bugs as time goes on.

TomB: TomB: But, 99% of the time you’ve developing a website you’ll be uploading the website to a real server, at which point the rest apply.

Okay, you can separately explain to me, as you would to a child, exactly how Docker helps me with production websites. Note that, so far, not one of your supposed benefits applies for my development work.