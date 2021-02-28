About Docker and PHP

True, but most of them have
git bundled, meaning when you install IDE it comes with
git preinstalled…even if not, they install it on first use of VCS integration ( at least PhpStorm does this)
Out of interest how do you upload changes to your website?
I’m probably doing a follow up to that article which shows how to deploy the website on a server using Docker and then upload files.
With git, it’s just
git commit -am "fixed shipping cost calculation"
git push
And not only is there a snapshot of the before/after states of the code that can be easily reverted back to if the change introduced a problem but any files changed are pushed to the server. rsync works as well but it’s not really any easier and you don’t get tracked changes.
In the mid 2000s before I started using git it was a pain, I had to either remember exactly which files I’d changed and upload them or blindly upload the entire folder.
I do it by commiting to the repo. It builds automatically and, if passed, serves into
$webroot
Going back to docker then, what happens if part of that change requires an update to
nginx.conf,
php.ini (I’m assuming you’re not using php though given you have a build stage) or
httpd.conf?
With docker the updated
nginx.conf would be pushed alongside the changes to the code and any changes to the server config would be tracked in the same git repository as the code itself.
You need to a add a git hook that reloads ngxinx.conf (after validating it first, probably) when the
nginx.conf file changes but this allows you update the server config as part of the application, rather than an additional step you need to take on both your dev environment (the rest of your team’s dev environment if there is more than one of you) and the live server.
About half of links posted here about control panels and/or cPanel are erroneous, on both sides of the question, based on my long experience with cPanel. They are therefore irrelevant to the discussion of using Docker.
The article cited in the OP flatly recommends Docker for anyone using PHP. I have carefully read the responses here, and they are consistently based on hand waving, opinion, and generalization. This is what I sensed in the article itself and is the reason I wanted to post a comment at the article, which SitePoint does not support.
You talk about “use cases” as though only yours is important. They are all important.
Imagine a student who wants to write PHP programs to do calculations, or AI, or whatever. Should they use Docker? The article suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.
Imagine a business owner who wants to use PHP to receive form data, validate it, and add it to a database. Imagine further that his developer uses a standard VPS (or shared hosting), which uses WHM/cPanel, as the majority of such hosting does. Should the developer switch to Docker, without any certainty that it is compatible with cPanel? The article and the postings here suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.
I’m just asking for some balance in the article, since comments there are not supported.
PS - Still waiting for someone with experience of both cPanel and Docker to join in. And no, I do not wish to discuss git or Github here, as that is separate topic.
Yes. There are no downsides to doing so. I’ve not seen a single reason that XAMPP, WAMP etc is better than Docker presented by anyone. All arguments for them boil down to “It’s what I’m used to and I don’t like the idea of learning something new”. The problem is that the inverse is also true: You haven’t really explained why an alternative is preferred. The article covers serveral reasons for using docker.
So on one hand, XAMPP/WAMP:
- “It’s what I’m used to”
- It might use slightly less memory (though I’d wager that XAMPP’s control panel uses around the same amount of RAM as the docker daemon, on linux at least, on windows it uses WSL which might add more overhead)
On the other hand, docker:
- Allows you to very quickly and easily swap out software versions (e.g. use a newer or older php version or replace MySQL with MariaDB
- The user does not need local root/admin permissions to run the server
- Gives you control over exactly how the environment is set up
- Installing PHP extensions is much easier
- Some PHP extensions are not available on windows
- Gives you development and production parity
- Changes to server config are tracked alongside the code itself
- A hacked PHP script cannot access anything outside the container it is running in
- You can run different sites each with their own server/php versions
- Making changes to the server config makes them on both live and development (e.g. installing a php extension is done in one place not two)
- The website can easily be moved to a different server, regardless of what software/configuration that server has
- The website can be very easily moved to a new development machin
- Other things that you want to do on the server or development machine (cronjobs, automated backups, running certbot for SSL certificates) can be configured in the same place and transferred to the server in the same way.
- Does not rely on global packages. I can upgrade my server without worrying that the website might break.
Some of these don’t apply to someone who has no live server and just wants to write some code locally but most of them do.
I thought I’d test the disk space and memory usage.
I’m doing this in Linux because Docker doesn’t work inside VirtualBox Windows for me because VirtualBox doesn’t support nested virtualization on my CPU.
Methodology:
- I installed Ubuntu 20.10 inside VirtualBox and ran a system update
- I took a snapshot directly after install
- I ran
du -hand
free -hto get baseline readings for disk usage and memory usage
- I installed XAMPP, rebooted, started it and ran
du -hand
free -h. Note I rand the MySQL server for a fair test, I did not start the FTP server
- I restored the original snapshot to remove XAMPP and return to the original state
- I installed docker, rebooted, and ran the docker-compose.yml from my tutorial, then took readings from
duand
free
Results:
- Baseline readings after a fresh install with neither XAMPP or Docker installed and running
df -h: 6.5gb used
free -h:
used: 912m
- After installing XAMPP 8.0.2 (Linux)
After having to goole the install location I could not get the GUI panel to work. It doesn’t install a .desktop entry for me to click on, it looks like I need to run:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp panel
But nothing happens when I do that. I had to use
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp start and then manually stop the ProFTPD server:
sudo /opt/lampp/xampp stopftp
“XAMPP is easier” apparently. This is a common problem that’s existed for years: https://askubuntu.com/questions/890818/ubuntu-16-04-how-to-start-xampp-control-panel
It looks like I need to install a few python packages to make it work, and didn’t want to screw with the test by installing extra stuff.
This meant the test was run without the GUI so if that’s what’s making it “easier” that point is moot.
df -h: 7.6gb used
XAMPP requires 1.1gb disk usage
free -h:
969mb
- Docker
df -h: 7.2gb used
Docker requires 700mb space
free -h:
998mb
So docker saves 400mb disk space compared to XAMPP and has a ~30mb overhead for the docker daemon.
If I was able to run the GUI XAMPP manager I’ve no doubt that they’d be about equal on memory footprint.
Compared to the cost of software engineers, hardware costs are extremely low. If you’re worried about using a few MB more or less you’re not operating at a scale where any of this matters and are probably fine using *AMP.
In my opinion Docker is most suitable for non-predictable workloads where additional resources can be added quickly to handle a spike and load, and then scale down again when it isn’t needed anymore, thus saving costs over having a fixed number of VMs running all the time. Docker is really really good for this scenario. In my book this is also pretty much the only scenario where I’d consider Docker.
In essence, I think Docker (and the overarching tooling like Kubernetes etc) are solving problems most people don’t have.
I do like that Docker appears be a driving force toward Twelve-Factor Apps, which I’m a big proponent of.
Yeah, we were talking about using it as a development environment on a local machine. If it was a few GB of memory difference then there would be some point, I wanted to show that it’s not really going to matter at all.
While I’d agree that Kubernetes is pointless if you only have one server, Docker isn’t even for a single small site, I listed the reasons in the article and throughout this post. You’ll need to run a development environment on your machine, and docker is the most sensible way to do that.
I don’t see that you have offered significant evidence to say this. Just considering a development environment, exactly what makes sense about using Docker?
I’ve got everything working for many simple and complex development websites, using the basic tools, such as Apache. A random example is a development and test site for a variant of JSON (with over 100 tests that run automatically).
You haven’t actually said what Docker does, other than offer “containers”. What can I do on my development server only, using Docker, than I cannot currently do?
Why should creating a new web app, which I can currently do in under a minute by creating a folder containing a PHP file, all within my text editor (and from there I copy reusable functions from my library to flesh it out), use Docker? Just on on my development server only, how will Docker make my development easier, and not, in fact, more difficult?
Will Docker make execution faster than entering “http://localhost/Web/my-app” into my browser? Will it speed up my editing? My debugging? My documentation? Anything at all?
PS: In this posting, I’m ignoring the fact that Docker may not be compatible with my production server, which uses cPanel, treating that issue as separate, and still waiting for someone with both cPanel and Docker experience.
From my list above:
Allows you to very quickly and easily swap out software versions (e.g. use a newer or older php version or replace MySQL with MariaDB
The user does not need local root/admin permissions to run the server
Gives you control over exactly how the environment is set up
Installing PHP extensions is much easier
Some PHP extensions are not available on windows
Changes to server config are tracked alongside the code itself
A rogue PHP script cannot access anything outside the container it is running in
You can run different sites each with their own server/php versions
Other things that you want to do on the development machine (cronjobs, etc) can be configured in the same place
But, 99% of the time you’ve developing a website you’ll be uploading the website to a real server, at which point the rest apply.
For that it’s the same (other than managing multiple websites on the same development machine is easier with docker).
Again, you keep throwing out “more difficult” with zero evidence (and you’re talking about something you’ve never even used…). You are coming at this with significant bias.
You’re comparing the “ease of use” of something you are familiar with and been using for years to something you’ve never tried. Having used both, I can tell you that docker is no more difficult, and for anything outside the default xampp config, easier.
Please answer me this, in what way is XAMPP/WAMP better than docker? Because if there are no “pros” in the WAMP column and even a tiny “pro” in the Docker column then docker is the clear choice. In reality, there are many advantages of docker so the choice is simple.
@rpkamp
In my opinion Docker is most suitable for non-predictable workloads where additional resources can be added quickly to handle a spike and load, and then scale down again when it isn’t needed anymore, thus saving costs over having a fixed number of VMs running all the time. Docker is really really good for this scenario. In my book this is also pretty much the only scenario where I’d consider Docker.
In essence, I think Docker (and the overarching tooling like Kubernetes etc) are solving problems most people don’t have.
Many thanks for the lucid explanation; it has clarified my doubts about using Docker.
All articles I have read make me feel guilty as though I’m missing out and should be using Docker regardless!
I’m now relieved to know that as long as the localhost and VPS are up to date and have at least ten percent spare capacity then I can happily manage without the additional overhead.
This is feeling like a language X is better than Y discussion. While it might feel at times that whatever solution is used is superior, it is not the case, as there are always use cases for the other solution as well.
Docker is a good system, especially if you run microservices. But at the same time, WHM is also a good system, sure it adds significantly more overhead than Docker, this is the cost that you pay to get a much easier system to manage.
Most people that want to host a website, have no idea how to install a server from scratch, nor do they care to learn it. Instead, they utilize systems like WHM, Plesk, etc. that allow you to host a website, set up email addresses, etc. in a few clicks.
In today’s world, for most websites/systems, the hardware is the cheap part of the equation. The expensive part is time.
That is not exactly correct, a more accurate statement would be “a rouge PHP script cannot access anything else than the container has been configured to access”.
I.e. if your PHP utilizes MySQL, then the rogue script will be able to access it, even if it is not located in that container. Same with storage etc.
If the user is on Windows, it is easier to set up than docker. They will also find more resources explaining how to set up that as a test environment, making it right now the default choice for most new web developers.
Now, I do not mean that XAMPP/WAMP is better than Docker, or the other way around. I just stated why XAMPP/WAMP has a higher user base.
That something is a “default choice” is not really a reason to use it. If that were true we’d all still be using IE6 because it had a 96% market share. Back in the day there were plenty of people pointing at the advantages of Firefox and until people did nobody would make the switch.
XAMPP/WAMP have a higher market share because they’re been around a lot longer and a lot of older books and tutorials use it. They’re IE6: “I’ll stick with it because it was there at the start and I’m used to it”.
Any pretense of “simpler” also quickly goes out the window as soon as you want to update the php version you’re running, host more than one website or or want to install a php extension or deploy the website. And even a base config, running docker-compose up is not really any harder than clicking a button, and like xampp you can just download someone else’s server config and use that. You don’t need to know anything about how the server is set up to use docker but if you do, the files you need (and only the files you need, no other clutter) are right there in the same directory as your code.
I only have to update my basic tool versions, such as MySQL or Apache, once every three years. I don’t mind an hour of editing/bug fixing that rarely.
I don’t need any permissions to run software under Windows, since I own the entire system (this is my development server).
I have complete control over my environment. Perhaps you can be more specific?
Oh, I doubt that! All I have to do is copy the DLL file into the .ext folder and remove the comment slashes from one line in the PHP.ini file. How do you install an extension in Docker?
I have never encountered this in all my years of developing websites and apps.
I am only one person, not a team. I don’t have to litter my code with server config notes. Besides, there wouldn’t be any. I can only recall two code examples that I wrote that required describing that a PHP extension was needed for them, in all my years of programming.
The only rogue scripts I have ever written or run went into infinite loops, which in PHP is usually harmless. I use base URL restrictions to prevent wild access into my file system, but such access has never happened.
I would never want to do that, and I never have. I pride myself on using standard software in standard versions, so all my software runs on one version. Apache version 2.4 has not changed significantly for many years, and I do not use the fancy PHP language changes of Version 8. I don’t need them.
I like my configurations to be separate, associated with the appropriate software. For example, in my new website building system, I have a JSON production configuration and a JSON development configuration file for each website. That is the appropriate kind of configuration, not something like the Windows Registry, which keeps growing in size and in small bugs as time goes on.
Okay, you can separately explain to me, as you would to a child, exactly how Docker helps me with production websites. Note that, so far, not one of your supposed benefits applies for my development work.
Laragon is a lot easier to change PHP versions, extensions and SSL than XAMPP.