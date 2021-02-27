About Docker and PHP

of course not, but (in this case)
dd should also warn you of consequences of your actions (even if you are root
That’s a scary thought. We get our first year computing students to use git as it’s so prevalent.
Again, I think you’re thinking in terms of ‘professional developer’ and/or IT person. I’m thinking in terms of actual bog-standard “I want to make a website for my hobby pictures”. We’re talking at different audiences. shrug
Because the services start on boot? Docker can do that too: add
restart: always to
docker-compose.yml but I always prefer to only run nginx/mysql when I’m actually doing some developement as it saves memory.
Not to mention
git is shipped with many Linux distros by default…
Even hobbyists tend to use git, if only to clone repositories from github.
I… frankly disagree, but I don’t have statistics to back that up.
Bingo… so on one hand you contradict my statement that Docker is resource hungry and we should not care as much for it; on the other you care about memory usage… nice
As I said to an earlier post, the resources of docker are ~50mb on my machine and that’s while it’s running a dozen services.
Honestly, all these arguments against Docker are just “It’s not what I’m used to and I don’t like the idea that there’s a better way I’m not using but I also don’t like change” You’re trying to find reasons not to try it and frankly it looks like you’re clutching at straws. “But I’ve always done it that way” is not really an argument for not exploring an alternative approach.
You can’t teach an old dog new tricks comes to mind.
Two points here:
- 60% of these
hobbyistsdont know
gitin the level of being capable of doing something more than
git clone,
- GH (as well as most modern-era IDEs) offers nice UI for manipulating repos; no need to use CLI, not to mention knowledge what command does what; everything is
clickablenowadays…
But they rely on git being installed to use them.
True, but most of them have
git bundled, meaning when you install IDE it comes with
git preinstalled…even if not, they install it on first use of VCS integration ( at least PhpStorm does this)
Out of interest how do you upload changes to your website?
I’m probably doing a follow up to that article which shows how to deploy the website on a server using Docker and then upload files.
With git, it’s just
git commit -am "fixed shipping cost calculation"
git push
And not only is there a snapshot of the before/after states of the code that can be easily reverted back to if the change introduced a problem but any files changed are pushed to the server. rsync works as well but it’s not really any easier and you don’t get tracked changes.
In the mid 2000s before I started using git it was a pain, I had to either remember exactly which files I’d changed and upload them or blindly upload the entire folder.
I do it by commiting to the repo. It builds automatically and, if passed, serves into
$webroot
Going back to docker then, what happens if part of that change requires an update to
nginx.conf,
php.ini (I’m assuming you’re not using php though given you have a build stage) or
httpd.conf?
With docker the updated
nginx.conf would be pushed alongside the changes to the code and any changes to the server config would be tracked in the same git repository as the code itself.
You need to a add a git hook that reloads ngxinx.conf (after validating it first, probably) when the
nginx.conf file changes but this allows you update the server config as part of the application, rather than an additional step you need to take on both your dev environment (the rest of your team’s dev environment if there is more than one of you) and the live server.
About half of links posted here about control panels and/or cPanel are erroneous, on both sides of the question, based on my long experience with cPanel. They are therefore irrelevant to the discussion of using Docker.
The article cited in the OP flatly recommends Docker for anyone using PHP. I have carefully read the responses here, and they are consistently based on hand waving, opinion, and generalization. This is what I sensed in the article itself and is the reason I wanted to post a comment at the article, which SitePoint does not support.
You talk about “use cases” as though only yours is important. They are all important.
Imagine a student who wants to write PHP programs to do calculations, or AI, or whatever. Should they use Docker? The article suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.
Imagine a business owner who wants to use PHP to receive form data, validate it, and add it to a database. Imagine further that his developer uses a standard VPS (or shared hosting), which uses WHM/cPanel, as the majority of such hosting does. Should the developer switch to Docker, without any certainty that it is compatible with cPanel? The article and the postings here suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.
I’m just asking for some balance in the article, since comments there are not supported.
PS - Still waiting for someone with experience of both cPanel and Docker to join in. And no, I do not wish to discuss git or Github here, as that is separate topic.
PS - SitePoint administrators chose “FieryFrog” as my username, since I signed up the second time using Google (because login to my first account stopped working).
wasnt this due to you being banned?
No, it wasn’t. Please don’t speculate. It was nothing more than a glitch in the system.
Yes. There are no downsides to doing so. I’ve not seen a single reason that XAMPP, WAMP etc is better than Docker presented by anyone. All arguments for them boil down to “It’s what I’m used to and I don’t like the idea of learning something new”. The problem is that the inverse is also true: You haven’t really explained why an alternative is preferred. The article covers serveral reasons for using docker.
So on one hand, XAMPP/WAMP:
- “It’s what I’m used to”
- It might use slightly less memory (though I’d wager that XAMPP’s control panel uses around the same amount of RAM as the docker daemon, on linux at least, on windows it uses WSL which might add more overhead)
On the other hand, docker:
- Allows you to very quickly and easily swap out software versions (e.g. use a newer or older php version or replace MySQL with MariaDB
- The user does not need local root/admin permissions to run the server
- Gives you control over exactly how the environment is set up
- Installing PHP extensions is much easier
- Some PHP extensions are not available on windows
- Gives you development and production parity
- Changes to server config are tracked alongside the code itself
- A hacked PHP script cannot access anything outside the container it is running in
- You can run different sites each with their own server/php versions
- Making changes to the server config makes them on both live and development (e.g. installing a php extension is done in one place not two)
- The website can easily be moved to a different server, regardless of what software/configuration that server has
- The website can be very easily moved to a new development machin
- Other things that you want to do on the server or development machine (cronjobs, automated backups, running certbot for SSL certificates) can be configured in the same place and transferred to the server in the same way.
- Does not rely on global packages. I can upgrade my server without worrying that the website might break.
Some of these don’t apply to someone who has no live server and just wants to write some code locally but most of them do.