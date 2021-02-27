About Docker and PHP

TomB: TomB: 8 Reasons to Forget About Hosting Control Panel — Simtech Development

About half of links posted here about control panels and/or cPanel are erroneous, on both sides of the question, based on my long experience with cPanel. They are therefore irrelevant to the discussion of using Docker.

The article cited in the OP flatly recommends Docker for anyone using PHP. I have carefully read the responses here, and they are consistently based on hand waving, opinion, and generalization. This is what I sensed in the article itself and is the reason I wanted to post a comment at the article, which SitePoint does not support.

You talk about “use cases” as though only yours is important. They are all important.

Imagine a student who wants to write PHP programs to do calculations, or AI, or whatever. Should they use Docker? The article suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.

Imagine a business owner who wants to use PHP to receive form data, validate it, and add it to a database. Imagine further that his developer uses a standard VPS (or shared hosting), which uses WHM/cPanel, as the majority of such hosting does. Should the developer switch to Docker, without any certainty that it is compatible with cPanel? The article and the postings here suggests that they should, but gives no real reasons.

I’m just asking for some balance in the article, since comments there are not supported.

PS - Still waiting for someone with experience of both cPanel and Docker to join in. And no, I do not wish to discuss git or Github here, as that is separate topic.

PS - SitePoint administrators chose “FieryFrog” as my username, since I signed up the second time using Google (because login to my first account stopped working).