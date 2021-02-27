About Docker and PHP

You have to change the default settings. The manual page specifically says not to do this unless you know what you’re doing.
It’s like blaming mysql for letting you create a database with root access without a password.
Its called stupidity…
as is exposing the docker daemon. Just because you can do something does not make it an “architectural flaw” in an application.
I can run
dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/sda and wipe my system drive, it’s not
dd's fault if the user does something stupid.
I have not, but if you can explain how to set up Docker in less than "Double click the EXE, put your PHP files here, and go to
http://localhost/yourfilename.php", then i’ll consider it easier. Otherwise it’s not for my development needs.
This highlights two of the biggest issues with cPanel and similar tools. Firstly, you have 26 years experience but don’t know how stuff actually works behind the scenes. Secondly, it locks you in to a particular environment. You’d also struggle to replace cPanel with Plesk or Ajenti unless there is a settings import/export between them because you don’t really know what it’s doing behind the scenes. Setting things up yourself is transparent: You know exactly what is happening on the server.
as I said at the bottom of the article:
docker run -v ${PWD}:/git alpine/git clone git@github.com:sitepoint-editors/sitepoint-docker-tutorial.git . (that final dot is important!).
docker-compose up .
app/public .
You probably already have git installed so can just use native git at step 3:
git clone git@github.com:sitepoint-editors/sitepoint-docker-tutorial.git .
Once you’ve installed it the first time (which is less work than clicking Next > Next > Next > Next in XAMPP’s installer) you can just run steps 4-6.
I disagree with this assessment. Step 2 is already more work than clicking the Next button 4 times.
Again. I am not a developer working in multiple environments for multiple clients. I am working on solo instance for solo person simple website. I don’t need multiple installations of EITHER. So this is completely irrelevant to me.
Then you’ll need to manually install php, mysql and nginx/apache which is a lot more work than either XAMPP or Docker.
No, i’ll just push the EXE for XAMPP and click next 4 times, and have a fully functional environment. One time installation.
of course not, but (in this case)
dd should also warn you of consequences of your actions (even if you are root
That’s a scary thought. We get our first year computing students to use git as it’s so prevalent.
Again, I think you’re thinking in terms of ‘professional developer’ and/or IT person. I’m thinking in terms of actual bog-standard “I want to make a website for my hobby pictures”. We’re talking at different audiences. shrug
Because the services start on boot? Docker can do that too: add
restart: always to
docker-compose.yml but I always prefer to only run nginx/mysql when I’m actually doing some developement as it saves memory.
Not to mention
git is shipped with many Linux distros by default…
Even hobbyists tend to use git, if only to clone repositories from github.
I… frankly disagree, but I don’t have statistics to back that up.
Bingo… so on one hand you contradict my statement that Docker is resource hungry and we should not care as much for it; on the other you care about memory usage… nice
As I said to an earlier post, the resources of docker are ~50mb on my machine and that’s while it’s running a dozen services.
Honestly, all these arguments against Docker are just “It’s not what I’m used to and I don’t like the idea that there’s a better way I’m not using but I also don’t like change” You’re trying to find reasons not to try it and frankly it looks like you’re clutching at straws. “But I’ve always done it that way” is not really an argument for not exploring an alternative approach.
You can’t teach and old dog new tricks comes to mind.
Two points here:
hobbyists dont know
git in the level of being capable of doing something more than
git clone,