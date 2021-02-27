About Docker and PHP

There are cases where this behavior is useful though, it’s only a flaw if you manually configure it to do so and the docker manual makes it clear that this isn’t a good idea unless you know what you’re doing.
For example, I’ve used this before to connect a Windows VM on the same machine to the docker daemon on my host.
I can set up Apache in an insecure way, I can set up MySQL in an insecure way, it’s not an “architectural flaw” in the application itself.
Im not saying that Docker is useless; all Im saying that there are many serious architectural flaw in Docker that makes using it risky.
And yet you have nothing to back up this claim. Docker is used by Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft in large architectures (they will use it alongside Kubernetes).
It’s odd that they’d use a technology that you’re saying is “insecure” without anything to back up your claims.