About Docker and PHP

Hi Google02,

Can I ask if you’ve ever actually tried docker on a real project? It sounds like you haven’t and it’s hard for me to take comments seriously from someone talking about someone they’ve never used themselves. I didn’t really ‘get it’ until I tried it myself on a real project either.

How difficult would your website be to move to a different server? As you suggest, at least an hour of your time (ignoring DNS and things that aren’t on the server itself). That’s even worse if you have other stuff on the server that’s easy to forget about, cronjobs, etc. With docker it’s just a matter of copying and pasting the files from one server to the other and running docker-compose up .

Docker must have considerable space and time overhead to provide its service.

Take a look at this IBM research on the topic: https://dominoweb.draco.res.ibm.com/reports/rc25482.pdf

The overhead is negligible in most cases. Port mapping can cause a tiny amount of network overhead but that can be worked around if 100 micro-seconds is a problem.

I need my development websites to run differently from production websites, irrespective of OS. Principally, I need better security for production websites, so there must be less details in error reporting. All such differences are governed by the definition of an environment variable on the dev website that does not exist on the prod website. Simple.

That’s right, but the differences are tiny. In my experience there are a few config file changes which are easy to manage in the server block on nginx . You just have a server block for the website.dev development version and a server block for website.com with the production config.

Being able to install a PHP extension on the development environment and push it with a commit is a lot easier than having to manually install the extension twice. And that’s if the extension is available on Windows.

. I have not found different component versions between local and remote webservers to be much of an issue, as each new version of PHP, etc., mostly introduces new features that I rarely use while rarely deprecating or eliminating features that I use.

That’s great, but for those of us who do work across a wide range of websites or more regular updates, this can be an issue. 10 years or so ago before I started using Docker, upgrading PHP on one of our server was a horrible task because we were running around 70 small sites. This meant that if we missed anything in local testing, we’d possibly have phonecalls from multiple clients. With docker, we can upgrade one site at a time while we’re working on a particular site. It was always a bit of a gamble because upgrading PHP upgraded it for every single site. Docker gives the equivalent of a different VPS for each site.

It’s very disingenuous of you to suggest this isn’t a problem just because you work at what sounds like a very small scale. And I’ll stress that even at small scale, Docker makes your life a lot simpler because it’s less configuration to write and you ensure dev/production parity.

I don’t need what Docker provides: through years of experience I can easily create websites and web programs (including new website development tools) that are intrinsically portable between various kinds of webservers. I develop on Windows using several different web technologies and run on Linux (Centos) remotely, under WHM/cPanel, in a VPS. The idea that there are great differences between these environments calling for virtualization is not true, in my opinion.

I can walk from London to Edinburgh, it doesn’t make it a particularly good way of getting there. Just because you can do something another way is not an argument against the different approach. Docker is intrinsically more portable because the server config is packaged with the website code. I don’t need to care what PHP version the new server is using, what PHP extensions are installed, whether it’s using NGINX or Apache, I can just run docker-compose up on one server and the site works exactly the same way as it does on any other. That’s just not possible in a traditional stack because there will be various server wide configuration differences.

David Spector

President,

Springtime Software

Given that your website https://www.springtimesoftware.com is using frames which have been bad practice since the late 90s, I am not surprised that you do not see the benefits in Docker.