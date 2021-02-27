About Docker and PHP

Just like applications running natively, memory leaks can occur. The only difference is that they are running in Docker instead of of natively. I’ve never seen an issue with a containerized application that isn’t also present when running the application natively. And you wouldn’t expect to since Docker doesn’t really do anything special itself
If there is an issue with a program using too much ram it will exist regardless of whether you run the program in docker or not.
I have a server with a 75 day uptime running 6 websites, 8 game servers, syncthing, bitwarden_rs, all in docker and the memory usage is 1.54gb.
Normally applications send their logs to the journal, which also requires an external log reader (journalctl). The exact same information is logged in docker, no more, no less.
If you have an appllication that is creating large log files you can set limits in docker, but regardless this isn’t really a docker issue, it’s the underlying application that’s creating the logs.
I just checked and my entire
/var/lib/docker/containers directory is 499mb. That’s with all the individual containers not just the logs and the server has been running for nearly 2 years.
Please provide a citation for this. Like anything, you can set things up in an insecure way if. If you make the docker daemon available on an exposed port then yeah, anyone can run a container on your machine but that’s not the default behaviour.
Have you actually tied docker? In many ways Docker is actually easier than XAMPP.