About Docker and PHP

wojciechlisik: wojciechlisik: RAM/CPU consumption: Docker containers (not deamon, containers) tend to consume more resources as they grow; the more container grows, the more it consumes; it may quickly lead to overusing and slowness of hardware; in extreme cases container can hang the server;

Just like applications running natively, memory leaks can occur. The only difference is that they are running in Docker instead of of natively. I’ve never seen an issue with a containerized application that isn’t also present when running the application natively. And you wouldn’t expect to since Docker doesn’t really do anything special itself

If there is an issue with a program using too much ram it will exist regardless of whether you run the program in docker or not.

I have a server with a 75 day uptime running 6 websites, 8 game servers, syncthing, bitwarden_rs, all in docker and the memory usage is 1.54gb.

Logs and log readibility: containers sends out tons of logs (Ive seen mcontainers trhat sent 20GB of logs daily ); These logs are so verbose that its extremely hard sometimes to sieve-out exact piece you’re looking for… for best readibility you have to use external log aggregator/reader…

Normally applications send their logs to the journal, which also requires an external log reader (journalctl). The exact same information is logged in docker, no more, no less.

If you have an appllication that is creating large log files you can set limits in docker, but regardless this isn’t really a docker issue, it’s the underlying application that’s creating the logs.

I just checked and my entire /var/lib/docker/containers directory is 499mb. That’s with all the individual containers not just the logs and the server has been running for nearly 2 years.

Docker has some architectural flaws that makes it very open for malicious people; Docker is easily hackable;

Please provide a citation for this. Like anything, you can set things up in an insecure way if. If you make the docker daemon available on an exposed port then yeah, anyone can run a container on your machine but that’s not the default behaviour.

m_hutley: m_hutley: who’re looking for a solution to a specific problem. WHM, cPanel, Docker, Vagrant… its all just… too much hassle for a tiny thing that people are doing in their spare time. Heck i’d wager a majority of visitors are doing dev on the live server.

Have you actually tied docker? In many ways Docker is actually easier than XAMPP.