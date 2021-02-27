About Docker and PHP

Don’t need cPanel. Don’t need WHM. Not a professional selling services. As you’ll find the vast majority of people who come to these forums are; mostly its just people working on single, little projects for personal sites (or doing coding courses. I’d guess a not-small percentage of visitors are doing assignments…), who’re looking for a solution to a specific problem. WHM, cPanel, Docker, Vagrant… its all just… too much hassle for a tiny thing that people are doing in their spare time. Heck i’d wager a majority of visitors are doing dev on the live server.
Just like applications running natively, memory leaks can occur. The only difference is that they are running in Docker instead of of natively. I’ve never seen an issue with a containerized application that isn’t also present when running the application natively. And you wouldn’t expect to since Docker doesn’t really do anything special itself
If there is an issue with a program using too much ram it will exist regardless of whether you run the program in docker or not.
I have a server with a 75 day uptime running 6 websites, 8 game servers, syncthing, bitwarden_rs, all in docker and the memory usage is 1.54gb.
Normally applications send their logs to the journal, which also requires an external log reader (journalctl). The exact same information is logged in docker, no more, no less.
If you have an appllication that is creating large log files you can set limits in docker, but regardless this isn’t really a docker issue, it’s the underlying application that’s creating the logs.
I just checked and my entire/var/lib/docker/containers directory is 499mb. That’s with all the individual containers not just the logs and the server has been running for nearly 2 years.
Please provide a citation for this. Like anything, you can set things up in an insecure way if. If you make the docker daemon available on an exposed port then yeah, anyone can run a container on your machine but that’s not the default behaviour.
Have you actually tied docker? In many ways Docker is actually easier than XAMPP.
There are cases where this behavior is useful though, it’s only a flaw if you manually configure it to do so and the docker manual makes it clear that this isn’t a good idea unless you know what you’re doing.
For example, I’ve used this before to connect a Windows VM on the same machine to the docker daemon on my host.
I can set up Apache in an insecure way, I can set up MySQL in an insecure way, it’s not an “architectural flaw” in the application itself.
Im not saying that Docker is useless; all Im saying that there are many serious architectural flaw in Docker that makes using it risky.
And yet you have nothing to back up this claim. Docker is used by Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft in large architectures (they will use it alongside Kubernetes).
It’s odd that they’d use a technology that you’re saying is “insecure” without anything to back up your claims.
Of course its up to you how you configure your stack, but Docker can be wiser and, if not totally refuse working, probavbly just warn admin…
Having said the above, I still think the way Dockers devs handled this, they just (willfully or not) created serious security risk. Not everyone is advanced in server administration. There are newbies there also…
I have not, but if you can explain how to set up Docker in less than "Double click the EXE, put your PHP files here, and go to http://localhost/yourfilename.php", then i’ll consider it easier. Otherwise it’s not for my development needs.
This highlights two of the biggest issues with cPanel and similar tools. Firstly, you have 26 years experience but don’t know how stuff actually works behind the scenes. Secondly, it locks you in to a particular environment. You’d also struggle to replace cPanel with Plesk or Ajenti unless there is a settings import/export between them because you don’t really know what it’s doing behind the scenes. Setting things up yourself is transparent: You know exactly what is happening on the server.
I don’t think most people have git already installed, but irrelevant.
I disagree with this assessment. Step 2 is already more work than clicking the Next button 4 times.
Again. I am not a developer working in multiple environments for multiple clients. I am working on solo instance for solo person simple website. I don’t need multiple installations of EITHER. So this is completely irrelevant to me.
Again, I think you’re thinking in terms of ‘professional developer’ and/or IT person. I’m thinking in terms of actual bog-standard “I want to make a website for my hobby pictures”. We’re talking at different audiences. shrug
Because the services start on boot? Docker can do that too: add restart: always to docker-compose.yml but I always prefer to only run nginx/mysql when I’m actually doing some developement as it saves memory.