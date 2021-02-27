About Docker and PHP

General reply to several postings: very interesting topic, and it makes Docker sound very advantageous. I will read some the links when I have tine. However, it is a bit scary to consider dropping WHM and cPanel, which maintain so many different settings and data.

Since around 2000 or so, I have had to switch hosting companies four or five times (since I don’t want to maintain my own Internet-connected server) because they went out of business, because they were charging too much, or because their customer service was terrible. Each time I did research on the Web and chose the best company based on what people recommended or warned about.

Every single one of these four or five hosting companies either required or offered WHM and cPanel. Some offered Plesk or bare root access in addition. So, from the beginning of my Web work I have used WHM and cPanel and usually found them very helpful and occasionally very frustrating as well.

While I do not understand why nobody here at SitePoint seems to use WHM, I insist on waiting until someone joins the conversation who has actually used WHM. If they say that Docker replaces WHM easily, then I might believe it enough to try it. Otherwise, the enormous risk to myself and my single customer that all the websites and mailservers would be down for some time while I try to learn what I need to enjoy the current stability is too great to accept.