About Docker and PHP

FieryFrog: FieryFrog: My point is that the article I pointed to above flatly recommends Docker for anyone using PHP. That is a gross generalization.

While it does scale very well, it’s very useful even in the small scale. If you really can’t see the benefit of combining the server config with the application I’m not really sure what else to say other that ask you to actually try it yourself before dismissing it entirely. I wasn’t sure the first time I tried using it because it requires thinking about things in a different way but once I uploaded my first website using it, I never looked back.

That particular article actually suggests using it for your development machine and the points in the article stand whether you are using cPanel or setting things up yourself on the server. I’d argue that using cPanel for hosting multiple sites like this will cause headaches. As I said, I’ve used Plesk before and upgrading PHP was always a pain.

Let’s think what we need to do in each case to run the website on another machine.

With docker:

Copy the files (Optionally) change docker-compose.yml to run the website on a free port Run docker-compose up

With WAMP:

Copy the files Edit the nginx.conf or httpd.conf to set up the new vhost (Most likely) Add the path to php’s open_basedir directive Install any PHP extensions that the site needs Hope that the website works on the PHP version you are running Restart the server

If you actually try this yourself a few times, you’ll wonder why you never looked at it sooner.

FieryFrog: FieryFrog: , and WHM creates all the virtual server entries in the configuration files.

One of the advantages of Docker is that everything isn’t stored in a monolithic configuration file. You will need a reverse proxy ( “when someone connects to hostname.com” connect them to this particular docker instance) but that really isn’t a particularly difficult file and can run its own container as well.

FieryFrog: FieryFrog: Thousands of website developers use cPanel and rely on it instead of having to program the “bare metal” of Apache and the other underlying tools. I have to do both (use WHM on one server and Apache, etc., on the other). I don’t see how Docker could possible help.

Thousands of people use homeopathic medicine, thousands of people claim to believe the world is flat. The number of people using something doesn’t really make any difference to anything.

I’m not saying cPanel is a bad tool, it’s great for people who don’t really understand the underlying technologies and one of my old employers used to use Plesk on a couple of servers but it doesn’t really do anything that’s easy enough to do with the relevant server config file. Editing httpd.conf , nginx.conf really isn’t difficult for anyone who writes code for a living.

If you need to give non-technical users access to the server management then you’ll need it or something similar. For more experienced server admins such tools tend to get in the way and limit options.

The only thing I’d prefer a gui for is managing mailbox accounts on postfix as that’s a pain to do but there are plenty of tools for that specifically if you need it.