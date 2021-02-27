About Docker and PHP

Thank you, TomB for taking the time to provide this information.
50 MB is not so bad for what it is doing. But your descriptions are making it clear that Docker is not compatible with cPanel/WHM. These are management tools that make it easier to set up website accounts, reseller accounts, email accounts, DNS Zone Records, IP addresses, and much, much more. Rarely is it necessary to make any edits to the Apache config files when one uses WHM. You simply enter the account name and domain name, and WHM creates all the virtual server entries in the configuration files.
Thousands of website developers use cPanel and rely on it instead of having to program the “bare metal” of Apache and the other underlying tools. I have to do both (use WHM on one server and Apache, etc., on the other). I don’t see how Docker could possible help.
Anyone here used Docker with cPanel/WHM? Is it compatible? My intuition tells me it is not unless it is specifically programmed to interface with the cPanel API, which I doubt, or unless it virtualizes WHM and cPanel, which I also doubt, as they are very complex internally.
My point is that the article I pointed to above flatly recommends Docker for anyone using PHP. That is a gross generalization. Docker appears to be designed for really heavy-duty website maintenance, not for people like me, using WHM and cPanel on one server and WAMP on the other server and with just a handful of very low-traffic websites. Let’s wait and see if anyone replies to my question, so we can find out the truth, instead of speculating further.