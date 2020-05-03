a white gap is created after adjusting the height on slider from 100% to 50% in the Main styles.css.I am using owl carousel for my slider…How do i remove this white Gap. The reason i adjusted the height is because the slider was taking too much space. Any help will be greatly appreciated.I can post the entire code. Thank you.
A white gap is created after adjusting the height from 100% to 50% in the Main styles.css.I am using owl carousel for my slider
Hi djboziah, welcome to the forums!
Please do, or if you can, maybe provide a link to a working page that we can debug.
If you can only post code, please post relevant html and css together with at least the dimensions of the media the slides are using.