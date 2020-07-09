A way to manage modules for deno

it’s have been weeks when I started to learn Deno, when my team started to work in the Trex project.

there are many people still want to a package manager for deno and I think deno doesn’t need one, but sometimes we need an auto-completation and when you use deno at first time, before caching the module there’s no auto-completation of words of a module.

Trex has a new release to help with that:



Trex is a way more easy to use the Import Maps

This tool also support install modules from:

Deno.land

Nest.land

denodpkg

an you can install custom modules from any url

You can see all the new features in the Trex documentation: Documentation