A way to manage modules for deno

it’s have been weeks when I started to learn Deno, when my team started to work in the Trex project.
there are many people still want to a package manager for deno and I think deno doesn’t need one, but sometimes we need an auto-completation and when you use deno at first time, before caching the module there’s no auto-completation of words of a module.
Trex has a new release to help with that:
Trex is a way more easy to use the Import Maps
This tool also support install modules from:
- Deno.land
- Nest.land
- denodpkg
- an you can install custom modules from any url
You can see all the new features in the Trex documentation: Documentation