A W3C Spec Change To Require Dates on Websites

Again, with no fear for demonstrating my copious ignorance, I’ll ask a question that might be foolish.

I’ve often seen websites where I wanted to know when the content was created/last updated. Sometimes content creators date their offerings but often they don’t. I’m always disappointed to read content only to discover later that it is outdated and superseded by more relevant data, especially when I’m learning a new topic. As far as I can discover, there is no way to determine the date content was hosted. This started me thinking (always a dangerouse move as I don’t do it well).

It occurs to me that there are a number of rules specified by the W3C. Only content that complies with the rules can be accessed by most browsers. What if the W3C required all content to contain a date of upload and all browsers to display that date prominently in a fixed location . . . perhaps as a suffix to the URL and at a (relatively) fixed spot on screens, say the upper left corner? Of course, no one would realistically propose that all existing content be invalidated (or require updating); so the W3C rule could provide for a meaningful default for it.

Does anyone else experience this frustration? Does anyone know if W3C have ever considered such a requirement? What are the downsides for content providers (and design architects)?

Inquiring minds, and all that . . .