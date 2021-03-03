A tough MySQL question having to do with LEFT JOIN but to exclude

Hey all,

So this is a tough MySQL question for MySQL GODs here

Say we have a Table called client_data, which contains base client data such as: id, address, email etc.

We have a Table called client_contacts, which contains emails we have sent to clients based on XYZ reasons with data such as: client_id, email, reason_id, etc.

How can we generate a SELECT which is based on clients from Table client_data & Table client_contacts which contains clients that have NOT been emailed to for a given reason_id

We tried this, but 1st it does not work and 2nd it Kills MySQL:

SELECT cd.email, cd.id, cd.category FROM client_data AS cd

LEFT JOIN client_contacts AS cc ON (cd.email != cc.email)

WHERE cc.reason_id = 991 AND cd.category IN (49, 149) ORDER BY RAND() LIMIT 10000;

Thanks