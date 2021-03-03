A tough MySQL question having to do with LEFT JOIN but to exclude

Databases
#1

Hey all,

So this is a tough MySQL question for MySQL GODs here
Say we have a Table called client_data, which contains base client data such as: id, address, email etc.

We have a Table called client_contacts, which contains emails we have sent to clients based on XYZ reasons with data such as: client_id, email, reason_id, etc.

How can we generate a SELECT which is based on clients from Table client_data & Table client_contacts which contains clients that have NOT been emailed to for a given reason_id

We tried this, but 1st it does not work and 2nd it Kills MySQL:

SELECT cd.email, cd.id, cd.category FROM client_data AS cd
LEFT JOIN client_contacts AS cc ON (cd.email != cc.email)
WHERE cc.reason_id = 991 AND cd.category IN (49, 149) ORDER BY RAND() LIMIT 10000;

Thanks

#2 
SELECT cd.email
     , cd.id
     , cd.category 
  FROM client_data AS cd
LEFT OUTER
  JOIN client_contacts AS cc 
    ON cc.email = cd.email
   AND cc.reason_id = 991 
 WHERE cd.category IN (49, 149) 
   AND cc.email IS NULL
#3

r9, this does work as far as getting the results goes.
But it sends MySQL usage from typical of 3.5% of CPU to 105% of CPU and it took about 2 Minutes for answers to come back and that was with LIMIT only at 10. And we need typical such emails to be at 5000 or so LIMIT

So obviously this SELECT as is is not practical, any ideas to get it to perform like typical SELECT which returns result in under 0.02 sec and barely effects CPU?

Thanks

#4

yes, i do

make sure you have the right indexes on your tables

1 Like
#5

Can you be more specific about that?

#6

sure

indexes allow the database engine to find stuff really fast, rather than having to access the actual rows to inspect them

see database table scan optimization

1 Like