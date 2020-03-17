A text link on left-top and another text link on right top over 3 column link which are in the bottom layer

I have a page at http://form.kr/test01/test2.php.

A table with yellow background is on top with position fixed.

Two rows are in the table.

The first row has cyan background at the left side and right side.

The second row has silver background at the left side and right side.

The first row has 3 cells with following quote.

The first cell on the left is cyan block.

The second cell on the center is yellow block.

The third cell on the right is cyan block. The first cyan cell has a link to yahoo.

If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to yahoo although there is no anchor text “yahoo”. The second yellow cell has a link to google.

If you click anywhere on the yellow block, it will go to google although there is no anchor text “google”. The third cyan cell has a link to sitepoint.

If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to sitepoint although there is no anchor text “sitepoint”.

The second row has 3 cells with following quote.

The first cell on the left is silver block.

The second cell on the center is yellow block.

The third cell on the right is silver block. The first silver cell has a link to gmail.

If you click on the anchor text “gmail”, it will go to gmail. The second yellow cell has a link to google.

If you click anywhere on the yellow block, it will go to google although there is no anchor text “google”. The third silver cell has a link to youtube.

If you click on the anchor text “youtube”, it will go to youtube.

I used table on the page for express what I want more clearly.

Now I like to make it like the following.

a row only is shown.

it has 3 columns like the following.

The first column on the left is cyan block.

The second column on the center is yellow block.

The third column on the right is cyan block. The first cyan column has a link to yahoo.

If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to yahoo although there is no anchor text “yahoo”. The second yellow column has a link to google.

If you click anywhere on the yellow block, it will go to google although there is no anchor text “google”. The third cyan column has a link to sitepoint.

If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to sitepoint although there is no anchor text “sitepoint”.

Although a row only is shown, it might actually has another row over the row, maybe with different higher z-index.

A link to gmail with the anchor text “gmail” is shown over the left cyan column.

if you click the anchor text “gmail”, it will go to gmail.

if you click the other part of the anchor text “gmail” in the left cyan column,

it will go to yahoo.

A link to gmail with the anchor text “youtube” is shown over the right cyan column.

if you click the anchor text “youtube”, it will go to youtube.

if you click the other part of the anchor text “youtube” in the right cyan column,

it will go to youtube.