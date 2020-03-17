A text link on left-top and another text link on right top over 3 column link which are in the bottom layer

A table with yellow background is on top with position fixed.
Two rows are in the table.
The first row has cyan background at the left side and right side.
The second row has silver background at the left side and right side.
The first row has 3 cells with following quote.
The second row has 3 cells with following quote.
I used table on the page for express what I want more clearly.
Now I like to make it like the following.
a row only is shown.
it has 3 columns like the following.
Although a row only is shown, it might actually has another row over the row, maybe with different higher z-index.
A link to gmail with the anchor text “gmail” is shown over the left cyan column.
if you click the anchor text “gmail”, it will go to gmail.
if you click the other part of the anchor text “gmail” in the left cyan column,
it will go to yahoo.
A link to gmail with the anchor text “youtube” is shown over the right cyan column.
if you click the anchor text “youtube”, it will go to youtube.
if you click the other part of the anchor text “youtube” in the right cyan column,
it will go to youtube.
There are 3 columns on the page at http://form.kr/test01/test3.php.
The background color of the 1st column is pink
The background color of the 2nd column is yellow.
The background color of the 2rd column is cyan.
The first pink column has a link to yahoo.
If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to yahoo although there is no anchor text “yahoo”.
The second yellow column has a link to google.
If you click anywhere on the yellow block, it will go to google although there is no anchor text “google”.
The third cyan column has a link to sitepoint.
If you click anywhere on the cyan block, it will go to sitepoint although there is no anchor text “sitepoint”.
You are not allowed to nest anchors, but you could use other rmeans to overlay a small link over a larger. How this is done is somewhat dependent of where the small link should be placed over the large.
Also why are the anchors expanded by a div and not displayed block with their own dimensions?
As Erik said the only way to do it is to overlay the anchors by positioning them on top of the other anchors. This will involve magic numbers and fixed widths in order to be able to position the elements correctly.