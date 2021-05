I try to manage syntax error but do not know how to fix it inside PHP. It is an error:

.#outlook a{padding: 0;color: #1F497D;}

"." - Unexpected ": ", expected one of: "}" , " "

and HTML code inside PHP:

" <style type=\"text/css\">

". " .#outlook a{padding: 0;color: #1F497D;}

".

Need help how to fix it.