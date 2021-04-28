A simple text slider

JavaScript
#1

Hello there,

slidesimple
slidesimple1323×109 382 KB

The above was build using an owl carousel slider, but now I believe that conceiving 3rd party library is too taxing on the overall code. The simple JS can deliver such a thing.

Please help me to get the mathematical logic clear I want to give an honest attempt to make one without seeing any example; that will be the first principal approach.

15 items are there(Hypothetically, for example): At JS level what will happen that adjacent text boxes will be replaced till the end of the queue based on which arrow is triggered.

#2

Hi @codeispoetry, one approach would be as follows:

  • Have a container with relative positioning and hidden overflow
  • Inside the container is the actual slider with absolute positioning, and a CSS transform transition as desired
  • Remember the index of the leftmost visible slide (starting with zero)
  • When clicking left or right:
    • Increment or decrement that index
    • Add the widths of the elements up to the current index, and apply a CSS transform to the slider translating it accordingly along the x axis

HTH :-)

#3

image
image1305×702 66.7 KB 

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
	<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<title>Document</title>
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
	<div class="wrapper">
		<div class="container">
			<div class="slider">
				<div class="slide">01</div>
				<div class="slide">02</div>
				<div class="slide">03</div>
				<div class="slide">04</div>
				<div class="slide">05</div>
				<div class="slide">06</div>
				<div class="slide">07</div>
				<div class="slide">08</div>
				<div class="slide">09</div>
				<div class="slide">10</div>
			</div>
		</div>
		<div class="arrow">
			<div class="left"><</div>
			<div class="right">></div>
		</div>
	</div>
</body>
</html>

CSS:

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans');
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i');
html,
body {
  margin  :0;
  padding :0;
  font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;
  background-color: #F7F7F7;
}
* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, ul, span, p {margin: 0; padding: 0;}
p {
	font-size: 1.2rem;
  line-height: 1.551;
}
h1{
	font-size: 5rem;
	font-weight: normal;
	color: #4A4949;
}
h3 {
  font-size: 3rem;
  font-weight: normal;
  color: #4A4949;
}
h4 {
  font-size: 2.6rem;
  font-weight: normal;
  color: #4A4949;
}
h6 {
  font-size: 1.5rem;
}


ul {
  list-style-type: none;
}


.wrapper {
  display: flex;
  max-width: 1200px;
  margin: auto;
}
.container {
  position: relative;
  
}
.slider {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  border:1px solid #000000;
  position: absolute;
  overflow: hidden;
}
.slide {
  width: 30%;
  min-width: 30%;
  padding: 10px 20px;
  border:2px solid #DCDCDC;
  margin:20px;
}
.arrow {
  margin: auto;
  margin-top: 150px;
}
.right, .left {
  padding: 5px 10px;
  border: 2px solid #DCDCDC;
  margin: 10px;
  font-size: 1.2rem;
  font-weight: bold;
  color: #000000;
}

Hi there everyone,
I am unable to position the slider div in the middle.

#4 
const slide = document.getElementsByClassName("slide");

The syntax is not completely visible, but I think we have to access:

slide[i]

based on the left and right arrow clicked i should increase or decrease.

The remaining will be taken care of by CSS because based on media query and screen resolution it is the css, which will decide how many items to show.

JS task will be to change the first element in the JS array/nodes.

Furthermore, not yet tested on live, but this is what I can visualize:

	const leftSlide = document.querySelector(".left");
	const rightSlide = document.querySelector(".right");

	leftSlide.addEventListener("click", IncreaseZero);
	function IncreaseZero() {
		for (var i = 0; i < slide.length; i++) {
			i = i;
		        slide[0] = slide[i] ;
		}
	}

	rightSlide.addEventListener("click", DecreaseZero);
	function DecreaseZero() {
		for (var i = 0; i < slide.length; i++) {
			i = i;
   		       slide[0] = slide[i] ;
		}
	}
#5

Finally I refined the code, but still could not put it in synchronization with the actual HTML so that first element in slide should get modified and sliding happens→

	<script>
		const slide = document.getElementsByClassName("slide");
		const leftSlide = document.querySelector(".left");
		const rightSlide = document.querySelector(".right");

		leftSlide.addEventListener("click", IncreaseZero);
		function IncreaseZero() {
			for (var i = 0; i < slide.length; i++) {				
			  slide[0] = slide[i];
			  i = i++;
			}
		}

		rightSlide.addEventListener("click", DecreaseZero);
		function DecreaseZero() {
			for (var i = 0; i < slide.length; i++) {				
			  slide[0] = slide[i];
			  i = i--;
			}
		}
	</script>

I think we have to assign an extra class first to first element and based on node inccrement/decrement we have to change that class/toggling.

image
image718×479 60.2 KB

#6

Well the idea is not to modify any .slide at all, but apply a transform to the .slider – add the widths of the slides up to the current index, and translate the slider horizontally so that the previous slides are overflowing to the left (and thus hidden).

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/CSS_Object_Model/Determining_the_dimensions_of_elements

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/transform-function/translate()

#8

I would use JavaScript to make this responsive: including hiding the buttons if there is nothing hidden.

Anyone disagree?

#9

My intention was also to use JS. Can my code be refined?