A simple text slider

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="container">
<div class="slider">
<div class="slide">01</div>
<div class="slide">02</div>
<div class="slide">03</div>
<div class="slide">04</div>
<div class="slide">05</div>
<div class="slide">06</div>
<div class="slide">07</div>
<div class="slide">08</div>
<div class="slide">09</div>
<div class="slide">10</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="arrow">
<div class="left"><</div>
<div class="right">></div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
CSS:
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans');
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i');
html,
body {
margin :0;
padding :0;
font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;
background-color: #F7F7F7;
}
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, ul, span, p {margin: 0; padding: 0;}
p {
font-size: 1.2rem;
line-height: 1.551;
}
h1{
font-size: 5rem;
font-weight: normal;
color: #4A4949;
}
h3 {
font-size: 3rem;
font-weight: normal;
color: #4A4949;
}
h4 {
font-size: 2.6rem;
font-weight: normal;
color: #4A4949;
}
h6 {
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
ul {
list-style-type: none;
}
.wrapper {
display: flex;
max-width: 1200px;
margin: auto;
}
.container {
position: relative;
}
.slider {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
border:1px solid #000000;
position: absolute;
overflow: hidden;
}
.slide {
width: 30%;
min-width: 30%;
padding: 10px 20px;
border:2px solid #DCDCDC;
margin:20px;
}
.arrow {
margin: auto;
margin-top: 150px;
}
.right, .left {
padding: 5px 10px;
border: 2px solid #DCDCDC;
margin: 10px;
font-size: 1.2rem;
font-weight: bold;
color: #000000;
}
Hi there everyone,
I am unable to position the slider
div in the middle.