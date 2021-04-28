A simple text slider

#1

Hello there,

The above was build using an owl carousel slider, but now I believe that conceiving 3rd party library is too taxing on the overall code. The simple JS can deliver such a thing.

Please help me to get the mathematical logic clear I want to give an honest attempt to make one without seeing any example; that will be the first principal approach.

15 items are there(Hypothetically, for example): At JS level what will happen that adjacent text boxes will be replaced till the end of the queue based on which arrow is triggered.

#2

Hi @codeispoetry, one approach would be as follows:

  • Have a container with relative positioning and hidden overflow
  • Inside the container is the actual slider with absolute positioning, and a CSS transform transition as desired
  • Remember the index of the leftmost visible slide (starting with zero)
  • When clicking left or right:
    • Increment or decrement that index
    • Add the widths of the elements up to the current index, and apply a CSS transform to the slider translating it accordingly along the x axis

HTH :-)

#3

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
	<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
	<meta charset="UTF-8">
	<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
	<title>Document</title>
	<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
	<div class="wrapper">
		<div class="container">
			<div class="slider">
				<div class="slide">01</div>
				<div class="slide">02</div>
				<div class="slide">03</div>
				<div class="slide">04</div>
				<div class="slide">05</div>
				<div class="slide">06</div>
				<div class="slide">07</div>
				<div class="slide">08</div>
				<div class="slide">09</div>
				<div class="slide">10</div>
			</div>
		</div>
		<div class="arrow">
			<div class="left"><</div>
			<div class="right">></div>
		</div>
	</div>
</body>
</html>

CSS:

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=PT+Sans');
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,100i,300,300i,400,400i,700,700i,900,900i');
html,
body {
  margin  :0;
  padding :0;
  font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;
  background-color: #F7F7F7;
}
* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, ul, span, p {margin: 0; padding: 0;}
p {
	font-size: 1.2rem;
  line-height: 1.551;
}
h1{
	font-size: 5rem;
	font-weight: normal;
	color: #4A4949;
}
h3 {
  font-size: 3rem;
  font-weight: normal;
  color: #4A4949;
}
h4 {
  font-size: 2.6rem;
  font-weight: normal;
  color: #4A4949;
}
h6 {
  font-size: 1.5rem;
}


ul {
  list-style-type: none;
}


.wrapper {
  display: flex;
  max-width: 1200px;
  margin: auto;
}
.container {
  position: relative;
  
}
.slider {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
  border:1px solid #000000;
  position: absolute;
  overflow: hidden;
}
.slide {
  width: 30%;
  min-width: 30%;
  padding: 10px 20px;
  border:2px solid #DCDCDC;
  margin:20px;
}
.arrow {
  margin: auto;
  margin-top: 150px;
}
.right, .left {
  padding: 5px 10px;
  border: 2px solid #DCDCDC;
  margin: 10px;
  font-size: 1.2rem;
  font-weight: bold;
  color: #000000;
}

Hi there everyone,
I am unable to position the slider div in the middle.