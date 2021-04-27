A simple text slider

JavaScript
Hello there,

slidesimple
The above was build using an owl carousel slider, but now I believe that conceiving 3rd party library is too taxing on the overall code. The simple JS can deliver such a thing.

Please help me to get the mathematical logic clear I want to give an honest attempt to make one without seeing any example; that will be the first principal approach.

15 items are there(Hypothetically, for example): At JS level what will happen that adjacent text boxes will be replaced till the end of the queue based on which arrow is triggered.

Hi @codeispoetry, one approach would be as follows:

  • Have a container with relative positioning and hidden overflow
  • Inside the container is the actual slider with absolute positioning, and a CSS transform transition as desired
  • Remember the index of the leftmost visible slide (starting with zero)
  • When clicking left or right:
    • Increment or decrement that index
    • Add the widths of the elements up to the current index, and apply a CSS transform to the slider translating it accordingly along the x axis

HTH :-)