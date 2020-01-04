A simple shopping Cart for self learning

For the sake of my learning, I am trying to build simple shopping cart →

This is the simple and whole script that I was able to write →

var itemCount = 0; var priceTotal = 0; // Add Item to Cart $('.add').click(function () { itemCount++; $('#itemCount').text(itemCount).css('display', 'block'); $(this).siblings().clone().appendTo('#cartItems').append('<button class="removeItem">Remove Item</button>'); // Calculate Total Price var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text()); priceTotal += price; $('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal); console.log('price'); }); // Remove Item From Cart $('#shoppingCart').on('click', '.removeItem', function(){ $(this).parent().remove(); itemCount --; $('#itemCount').text(itemCount); // Remove Cost of Deleted Item from Total Price var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text()); priceTotal -= price; $('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal); if (itemCount == 0) { $('#itemCount').css('display', 'none'); } });

But in this remove item script is not working →