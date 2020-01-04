A simple shopping Cart for self learning

For the sake of my learning, I am trying to build simple shopping cart →
This is the simple and whole script that I was able to write →
var itemCount = 0;
var priceTotal = 0;
// Add Item to Cart
$('.add').click(function () {
itemCount++;
$('#itemCount').text(itemCount).css('display', 'block');
$(this).siblings().clone().appendTo('#cartItems').append('<button class="removeItem">Remove Item</button>');
// Calculate Total Price
var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());
priceTotal += price;
$('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal);
console.log('price');
});
// Remove Item From Cart
$('#shoppingCart').on('click', '.removeItem', function(){
$(this).parent().remove();
itemCount --;
$('#itemCount').text(itemCount);
// Remove Cost of Deleted Item from Total Price
var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());
priceTotal -= price;
$('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal);
if (itemCount == 0) {
$('#itemCount').css('display', 'none');
}
});
But in this remove item script is not working →
