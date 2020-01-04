A simple shopping Cart for self learning

#1

For the sake of my learning, I am trying to build simple shopping cart →

This is the simple and whole script that I was able to write →

var itemCount = 0;
var priceTotal = 0;

// Add Item to Cart
$('.add').click(function () {
	itemCount++;

	$('#itemCount').text(itemCount).css('display', 'block');
	$(this).siblings().clone().appendTo('#cartItems').append('<button class="removeItem">Remove Item</button>');

	// Calculate Total Price
	var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());
	priceTotal += price;
	$('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal);
	console.log('price');

});


// Remove Item From Cart
$('#shoppingCart').on('click', '.removeItem', function(){
$(this).parent().remove();
itemCount --;
$('#itemCount').text(itemCount);

	// Remove Cost of Deleted Item from Total Price
	var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());
	priceTotal -= price;
	$('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal);

	if (itemCount == 0) {
		$('#itemCount').css('display', 'none');
	}
});

But in this remove item script is not working →

	// Remove Cost of Deleted Item from Total Price
	var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());
	priceTotal -= price;
	$('#cartTotal').text("Total: €" + priceTotal);

	if (itemCount == 0) {
		$('#itemCount').css('display', 'none');
	}
#2

Define ‘is not working’. Such terms are meaningless to us.

#3

When you delete the added Item it doesn’t reduces the Price.

#4

Well… if you’ve deleted the parent from the DOM… then… is it going to find anything?

What happens if you move the removal line down to the end?

#5 
$(this).parent().remove();
var price = parseInt($(this).siblings().find('.price').text());

I think both are binded to one event and they are occurring simultaneously.

#6

Lines of code do not occur simultaneously.

#7 
var x = 1

$('btn').click(function() {
  x = 3
  print(x)
}

will print 3.

var x = 1

$('btn').click(function() {
  print(x)
  x = 3
}

Will print 1 (the first time, anyway.).

#8

It looked like there was some hosting co. propagation(or cache) issue. The same code and it is deleting the added item and same time recalculating(or subtracting the price) now.

#9

Ok, but in my case sir. The code is working.

#11

