A simple calendar. No events, just "on" or "off"

Looking for a very simple calendar that could be easily handled by my client.

All he wants is a calendar that shows green the day he’s open and blank the day he’s closed. No need for splitting the days in hours or so. If he’s open 5 October, that day should be green. If he’s closed 6 October, that day should be blank.

And a way that he can manually access the calendars “admin” in html, select a date and simply turn it green (or turn off the green if he had added that previously).

It’s supposed to be a popup (or included, if small) on his homepage.

Anyone?