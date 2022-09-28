A simple, basic calendar to add to a self hosted site. Anyone?

Have spent two days searching for a very, very, basic calendar for a client that just want to show which days he’s available or unavailable. Should be embedded on his site (not Wordpress or other CMS. Manually made). Some login of course required for admin (him). All data saved in db or text file. Should be fairly easy to edit UX (css) and run on Linux.

Thought I would find quite a few, but noooooo.

All of them are either jammed with hundreds of spiffy “features” or comes with installation requirements that are insane (e.g. install with brew) or are otherwise incomprehensive for me. I have never encountered anything this insane and I need your help.

Where can I find the calendar I’m looking for?