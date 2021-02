Hi everyone,

As an endeavour to understand the needs and preferences of coders/developers in relation to community participation and job applications, we at The Mavericks (a reputation management consultancy) are conducting a quick survey. If you have a minute to spare, please take this survey and share it with your peers:

surveymonkey.com A Quick Survey for Developers/Coders If you are working in the tech space as a coder/developer, please spare a couple of minutes to take this survey!

In turn, we would be happy to share the insights from this survey within this forum!

Thank you!

Rohan