jbengia1: jbengia1: I couldn’t tell if this type of file is only used with Apache servers.

I know that Apache does use it, and that the web server I’m more familiar with does not, but I don’t know whether other servers like IIS have an equivalent. What server are you using?

jbengia1: jbengia1: How can cart (which was mentioned above) be useful to the header function without anything in the URL before the ? or anything in the URL after the t?

Having nothing before the ? will normally open the default home, and having nothing after the t could be a rewrite rule as I said above. I’m not sure whether just having the parameter specified, without a value, would allow it to be used in an isset() check in the destination page, too.

I don’t have the book so I can’t say what might or might not be happening.