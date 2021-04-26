A question about Self-signed certificate

Hello,

I want to launch a reverse proxy server and I have a question about HTTPS certificate. My plan is like below:

The Internet --> Reverse Proxy Server (Public IP) --> Web Server (Private IP)

The HTTPS certificate for my Reverse Proxy Server is Let’s Encrypt and I want to have a Self-signed certificate for my Web Server with private IP address. My question is that the Self-signed certificate settings must be addressed in the Virtual Host file on the Reverse Proxy Server or in the Virtual Host file on the Web Server?

Thank you.