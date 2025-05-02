SitePoint Forums | Web Development & Design Community
A question about bioinformatics
Community
hack3rcon
May 2, 2025, 3:30pm
1
Hello,
Can bioinformatics be used in disease diagnosis and drug development?
Thank you.
Related topics
Topic
Replies
Views
Activity
What do you guys know about Geoinformatics
Community
4
614
June 22, 2013
AI based applications
Community
3
301
February 17, 2025
EHR software
Community
1
358
October 14, 2011
Pair Programming
Community
programming
6
1842
August 29, 2017
Creating a Community
General Web Dev
5
969
December 28, 2016