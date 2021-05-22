A problem with the ASCII encoding detection

#1

I have tried to put at website the following code which is based on programming language HTML and PHP:
https://www.w3schools.com/tags/ref_urlencode.ASP

A problem is it will be detected as ASCII encoding
{ %7B %7B
} %7D %7D

https://www.example.com/%7B%7Bthumb%7D%7D

As Chrome browser detects ASCII encoding, it is not the correct display. How to manage transformation withon PHP as I like to detect characters not ASCII encoding?

Even Sitepoint forum generates a warning:
Sorry, we were unable to generate a preview for this web page, because the web server returned an error code of 404. Instead of a preview, only a link will appear in your post:
…/%7B%7Bthumb%7D%7D

Is it possible that Chrom console detects wrong encoding in the case of correct HTML input?

#2

May we see your code please.

#3

Since a template-tag would get replaced with a value, prior to being output to the browser, the browser should never receive the {{thumb}} characters.

I guess the question becomes, how are you using the template system, and are you doing it correctly?

#4

I try to insert inside HTML the following src element. It works locally but I see it is added URL inside src element. Maybe this is an issue as it will push 404 error for a thumb image.

Source code: http://docs.averta.net/display/MSJQ/Loading+photos+from+Flickr

$img_title_thumb = "{{title}}";//PHP
$img_alt_thumb = "{{thumb}}";//PHP
$smarty->assign('img_alt_thumb','$img_alt_thumb');//Smarty design framwork

<img class="ms-thumb" src="{$img_src_thumb}" alt="{$img_alt_thumb}"/><!-- HTML -->
<!-- masterslider -->
<div class="master-slider ms-skin-default" id="masterslider">
        <div class="ms-slide" id="slide1">
            <img src="masterslider/blank.gif" data-src="{{image}}" alt="{{title}}"/>          
            <img class="ms-thumb" src="{{thumb}}" alt="{{title}}"/>
            <p   class="ms-layer"
                style="background:rgba(255,255,255,0.5); padding: 20px;"
                data-offset-x = "50"
                data-offset-y = "50"
                data-origin = "bl"
            >
                {{title}}<br>
                {{description}}<br>
                by:{{owner-name}} <br>
                date:{{date-taken}}
            </p>
        </div>
</div>
<!-- end of masterslider -->
#5

You also need to include the javascript that is mentioned on that page in order for this to work. Just putting the HTML in the page is not enough.

#6

It is on the same link. Slider is under license. The whole source can be only purchased.

ar slider = new MasterSlider();
slider.control("arrows", {autohide:false});
slider.control('bullets',{autohide:false,hideUnder:300,align:'bottom',margin:15})
slider.control('thumblist',{fillMode:'fill',autohide:false,width:100,height:66,inset:false,align:'bottom',dir:'h',space:5,margin:5,hideUnder:800})
 
slider.setup("masterslider", {
    width:850,
    height:650,
    space:0,
    speed:20,
    view:'focus',
    layout:'fullwidth',
    instantStartLayers:true
});
var flkr = new MSFlickrV2(slider , {key:'[Your Flickr API Key]' , id:'[Photoset ID or User ID]' , count:15, imgSize:'o'});
#7

It looks as though the code will only replace placeholders inside the div with ID masterslider. Any occurrence of {{thumb}} etc outside of that div will not be replaced, so it literally remains {{thumb}}, which indeed is not a valid URL.