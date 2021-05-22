A problem with the ASCII encoding detection

I have tried to put at website the following code which is based on programming language HTML and PHP:

https://www.w3schools.com/tags/ref_urlencode.ASP

A problem is it will be detected as ASCII encoding

{ %7B %7B

} %7D %7D

https://www.example.com/%7B%7Bthumb%7D%7D

As Chrome browser detects ASCII encoding, it is not the correct display. How to manage transformation withon PHP as I like to detect characters not ASCII encoding?

Even Sitepoint forum generates a warning:

Sorry, we were unable to generate a preview for this web page, because the web server returned an error code of 404. Instead of a preview, only a link will appear in your post:

…/%7B%7Bthumb%7D%7D

Is it possible that Chrom console detects wrong encoding in the case of correct HTML input?